Here's How Much Cooking Oil You Should Consume in a Day

Oil is one of the most integral ingredients of food cuisines around the world. People of different regions use a variety of cooking oils for different purposes such as dressing, greasing, and frying. Now, when it comes to Indian food, there are a number of dishes where oil enhances the flavour of other ingredients of the recipe.

From deep-fried samosas, parathas, puri and bhature, one cannot afford to eliminate oil from these foods as it will result in a plain and boring meal. Apparently, oil is also that one ingredient that seems to be the enemy of fitness trainers and weight loss experts. Especially in recent times, excess consumption of oil has been associated with a range of health issues including an increased risk of heart diseases and rise in cholesterol levels.

Now the question arises that how much oil should be consumed on a daily basis then? Or how much oil per day is considered unhealthy? Experts suggest that the daily recommended intake of cooking oil for an adult should be 4 teaspoons or around 20g. However, the intake can also vary depending upon the fitness goals of an individual. People aiming to lose weight can take 1 tsp oil or less per day whereas it is advised that the dose should be slightly more for kids till the age of 9.

One must avoid exceeding the recommended dose of cooking oil as throughout the day, we tend to consume other sources of fats as well. Lack of adequate physical activity combined with excessive use of cooking oil can lead to issues like stroke, heart attack, hypertension, and obesity, among others.

However, it must be noted that complete elimination of cooking oil from the diet is also not recommended. One must include a variety of cooking oils in the diet in small amounts. Different oils provide fatty acids to our body which are essential for the proper functioning of our body. Moreover, oils contribute to the building of healthy cell membranes and ensure the smooth functioning of our nervous system.

