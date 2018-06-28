Actress Sonam Bajwa's Recent Photos On Instagram Needs Your Attention Right Now

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 26, 2018 at 7:10am PDT

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 25, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 24, 2018 at 4:32am PDT

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on Jun 22, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

Ever since Pollywood Queen Sonam Bajwa started off promotions for Carry on Jatta 2, the actress has been giving us glimpses of her stellar sense of style. Besides her films and performances, the star is also known for her strict work-out routine.Here's is one more into the list. She currently posted a workout video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen doing pull-ups like a Champ, and furthermore, specified the practice as the most disregarded.The actress has managed to rule Pollywood with stellar performances. The diva keeps her fans wanting for more with one great look after another through her Instagram handle. Even she never fails to give us fitness inspiration by showing off her svelte figure and washboard abs.A couple of days back, Sonam blew some people's minds when she dared out wearing an arousing all-denim outfit embracing a white bralette with denim.Coming Back to her fitness, The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast. She is additionally very dynamic in the southern film industry. Before going into the Punjabi film industry, Sonam had taken part in the Femina Miss India challenge in 2012.What's more?Watch her working her way to those fab abs!