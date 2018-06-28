English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read
Actress Sonam Bajwa's Recent Photos On Instagram Needs Your Attention Right Now
Sonam Bajwa's Instagram handle is a delight for fitness freaks!
Sonam Bajwa's Instagram handle is a delight for fitness freaks!
Ever since Pollywood Queen Sonam Bajwa started off promotions for Carry on Jatta 2, the actress has been giving us glimpses of her stellar sense of style. Besides her films and performances, the star is also known for her strict work-out routine.
Here's is one more into the list. She currently posted a workout video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen doing pull-ups like a Champ, and furthermore, specified the practice as the most disregarded.
The actress has managed to rule Pollywood with stellar performances. The diva keeps her fans wanting for more with one great look after another through her Instagram handle. Even she never fails to give us fitness inspiration by showing off her svelte figure and washboard abs.
A couple of days back, Sonam blew some people's minds when she dared out wearing an arousing all-denim outfit embracing a white bralette with denim.
Coming Back to her fitness, The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast. She is additionally very dynamic in the southern film industry. Before going into the Punjabi film industry, Sonam had taken part in the Femina Miss India challenge in 2012.
What's more?
Watch her working her way to those fab abs!
Also Watch
Here's is one more into the list. She currently posted a workout video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen doing pull-ups like a Champ, and furthermore, specified the practice as the most disregarded.
The actress has managed to rule Pollywood with stellar performances. The diva keeps her fans wanting for more with one great look after another through her Instagram handle. Even she never fails to give us fitness inspiration by showing off her svelte figure and washboard abs.
A couple of days back, Sonam blew some people's minds when she dared out wearing an arousing all-denim outfit embracing a white bralette with denim.
Coming Back to her fitness, The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast. She is additionally very dynamic in the southern film industry. Before going into the Punjabi film industry, Sonam had taken part in the Femina Miss India challenge in 2012.
What's more?
Watch her working her way to those fab abs!
Also Watch
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The World of India's 'Addicted' Gamers: Is it Really a Mental Disorder?
- Wayne Rooney Set to Finalise Major League Soccer Move: Source
- These Photos of Aishwarya Rai With Frank Gatson While Filming Fanney Khan Song Have Gone Viral
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- Priyanka Chopra Just Confirmed Her Relationship With Nick Jonas in This Instagram Post