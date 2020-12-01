Here's How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wished Each Other on Their Second Marriage Anniversary

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrate their second wedding anniversary today and the singer took to his social media to wish his loving wifey in the most romantic way. Sharing a snap from their dreamy wedding, the singer wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you (sic)," along with a heart emoji. The picture is from their Christian wedding ceremony where she can be seen in a white gown with a long veil, while Nick can be seen donning a black formal.

On the other hand, PeeCee also has an adorable wish for her loving husband as she shared a love-filled picture on her social media where the duo can be seen holding hands while walking on the streets of UK. The picture is being taken from the back side. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas (sic).”

The power couple frequently shares their lovey-dovey pictures on the internet, leaving everyone awestruck with their adorable chemistry. Earlier on Diwali, the actress shared a cute picture and wished her fans on the festivity. In the picture, the duo can be seen sharing a moment while holding diyas.

Priyanka and Nick tied the Knot on December 1, 2018, in a three-day grand wedding ceremony at Jodhpur's royal Ummaid Bhawan Palace. The duo took the wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies, followed by receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Since then, duo has been inseparable and keeps giving major couple goals with their strong chemistry. They have often been seen supporting and praising each other. The couple first met when they walked the red carpet for Ralph Lauren at the MetGala in 2017.