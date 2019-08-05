Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Here's How Royal Family Wished Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Her Birthday

While Prince Harry led the way with an adorable message for his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York too were not far behind in wishing the former Suits actor.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
File photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle celebrated her 38th birthday on August 4, Sunday. Several members of the UK Royal Family, who are active on social media, took the opportunity to wish the Duchess, sharing messages of celebration on social media. While Prince Harry led the way with an adorable message for his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York too were not far behind in wishing the former Suits actor.

For his part, doting husband and proud new papa Prince Harry took to their joint Sussex Royal Instagram account to wish her a happy birthday, writing, "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday," the Sunday morning post read. "‘Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ - Love, H."

The official social media accounts of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family too posted an image of Prince Harry and Meghan at the London Stadium on June 29, with the caption, "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess was born on this day in 1981."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photograph on Kensington Palace's social media accounts along with the caption, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"

The royal residence of Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, Clarence House too shared multiple images on social media to mark Meghan's birthday, along with the caption, "A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

Prince Andrew, Duke of York shared a picture on his social media handle of Prince Harry and Meghan, which was taken during the Trooping the Colour procession in June and wrote, "Wishing Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday!"

