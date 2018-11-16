Here's How Ryan Gosling Styles His Knits During Sweater Weather

With winter comes the time to opt for knits that can make you both warm and glamorous at the same time so select wisely.Pick a solid colour knitted pullover to wear under the blazer or over a shirt. They are lightweight and warm. The colour options are there to fulfil man of every taste.Image: Instagram[/caption]Amplify your winter look with a solid coloured knitted quirky sweater. Experiment with different hemlines to bring out the fashionista in you. Solid knitwear is something that brings forth a sense of tradition with our current infatuation with all things knitwear. Wear them with track pants and loafers for a full-on lazy-Saturday look or pair it one with more sophisticated items to balance things out. Stick to plain colours and let your style make the statement.For the days it is super chilly, chunky knits are all that one needs. These are worn straight like jumpers or over a shirt for a formal look. You may want to choose these with patterns to add the fashion statement.Image: Instagram[/caption]Pump up your winters with knit options which are perfectly fit for those chilly mornings. This is a perfect solution for the generation that is uniquely wanderer and breaks the monotony. One of many great things about a decent piece of knitwear is how transitional it is between styles and occasions. For example, a casual look may consist of jeans and a pair of Converse, but a formal look could allow you a look consisting of tailored trousers and smart shoes.For the formal, for casual and for everything else, patterns are for everyone. The trick here is to keep the shirt and the bottoms on the mellow side, as the knit will draw the statement out.Image: Instagram[/caption]With checks being one of the big trends this season, delve into an Indian take to the story with a collection of jackets, capes, dresses with a play on hemlines and silhouettes. When it comes to shopping for basics, one item that frequently pops up on many wish lists is a good patterned knitted sweater. In recent years, it's become the must-have piece for every fashionista.Checks, floral, linear, blocks or every other pattern can be seen on these versatile knits. Wear it over a shirt, carry them along with a blazer. The multiple contrasting layers lend a magical appeal to your winter outfit.Image: Instagram[/caption]This is a perfect solution for the generation that is uniquely rebellious and breaks the monotony. They are the perfect amount of warm and fashionable, if you dress them up with ripped jeans and ankle boots.With Inputs from IANS