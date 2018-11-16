English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How Ryan Gosling Styles His Knits During Sweater Weather
This winter, bookmark these style statements approved by Ryan Gosling to keep yourself warm and glamorous.
Ryan Gosling Image: instagram
Loading...
With winter comes the time to opt for knits that can make you both warm and glamorous at the same time so select wisely.
Solid knits
Pick a solid colour knitted pullover to wear under the blazer or over a shirt. They are lightweight and warm. The colour options are there to fulfil man of every taste.
Image: Instagram[/caption]
Amplify your winter look with a solid coloured knitted quirky sweater. Experiment with different hemlines to bring out the fashionista in you. Solid knitwear is something that brings forth a sense of tradition with our current infatuation with all things knitwear. Wear them with track pants and loafers for a full-on lazy-Saturday look or pair it one with more sophisticated items to balance things out. Stick to plain colours and let your style make the statement.
Knits
For the days it is super chilly, chunky knits are all that one needs. These are worn straight like jumpers or over a shirt for a formal look. You may want to choose these with patterns to add the fashion statement.
Image: Instagram[/caption]
Pump up your winters with knit options which are perfectly fit for those chilly mornings. This is a perfect solution for the generation that is uniquely wanderer and breaks the monotony. One of many great things about a decent piece of knitwear is how transitional it is between styles and occasions. For example, a casual look may consist of jeans and a pair of Converse, but a formal look could allow you a look consisting of tailored trousers and smart shoes.
Patterned knits
For the formal, for casual and for everything else, patterns are for everyone. The trick here is to keep the shirt and the bottoms on the mellow side, as the knit will draw the statement out.
Image: Instagram[/caption]
With checks being one of the big trends this season, delve into an Indian take to the story with a collection of jackets, capes, dresses with a play on hemlines and silhouettes. When it comes to shopping for basics, one item that frequently pops up on many wish lists is a good patterned knitted sweater. In recent years, it's become the must-have piece for every fashionista.
Layer it up with sleeveless knits
Checks, floral, linear, blocks or every other pattern can be seen on these versatile knits. Wear it over a shirt, carry them along with a blazer. The multiple contrasting layers lend a magical appeal to your winter outfit.
Image: Instagram[/caption]
This is a perfect solution for the generation that is uniquely rebellious and breaks the monotony. They are the perfect amount of warm and fashionable, if you dress them up with ripped jeans and ankle boots.
With Inputs from IANS
Solid knits
Pick a solid colour knitted pullover to wear under the blazer or over a shirt. They are lightweight and warm. The colour options are there to fulfil man of every taste.
Image: Instagram[/caption]
Amplify your winter look with a solid coloured knitted quirky sweater. Experiment with different hemlines to bring out the fashionista in you. Solid knitwear is something that brings forth a sense of tradition with our current infatuation with all things knitwear. Wear them with track pants and loafers for a full-on lazy-Saturday look or pair it one with more sophisticated items to balance things out. Stick to plain colours and let your style make the statement.
Knits
For the days it is super chilly, chunky knits are all that one needs. These are worn straight like jumpers or over a shirt for a formal look. You may want to choose these with patterns to add the fashion statement.
Image: Instagram[/caption]
Pump up your winters with knit options which are perfectly fit for those chilly mornings. This is a perfect solution for the generation that is uniquely wanderer and breaks the monotony. One of many great things about a decent piece of knitwear is how transitional it is between styles and occasions. For example, a casual look may consist of jeans and a pair of Converse, but a formal look could allow you a look consisting of tailored trousers and smart shoes.
Patterned knits
For the formal, for casual and for everything else, patterns are for everyone. The trick here is to keep the shirt and the bottoms on the mellow side, as the knit will draw the statement out.
Image: Instagram[/caption]
With checks being one of the big trends this season, delve into an Indian take to the story with a collection of jackets, capes, dresses with a play on hemlines and silhouettes. When it comes to shopping for basics, one item that frequently pops up on many wish lists is a good patterned knitted sweater. In recent years, it's become the must-have piece for every fashionista.
Layer it up with sleeveless knits
Checks, floral, linear, blocks or every other pattern can be seen on these versatile knits. Wear it over a shirt, carry them along with a blazer. The multiple contrasting layers lend a magical appeal to your winter outfit.
Image: Instagram[/caption]
This is a perfect solution for the generation that is uniquely rebellious and breaks the monotony. They are the perfect amount of warm and fashionable, if you dress them up with ripped jeans and ankle boots.
With Inputs from IANS
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Simmba Co-star Siddharth Jadhav: I Knew About His Excitement for the Wedding
- Pihu Movie Review: You’ll Watch a Small Girl Heading Towards Death With Bated Breath
- Bangladesh Look Up to Friendly Neighbour India for Boxing Inspiration
- PUBG Arrives on PlayStation 4 on December 7; Have You Pre-Ordered The Game Yet?
- The Gorgeous OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is Here; You Might be Not Pleased if You Already Bought a 6T
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...