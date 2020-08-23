Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Here's How Salman Khan, Family Marked the Beginning Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Sharing glimpses of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri took to Instagram, posting several videos and pictures of Salman and his family members.

IANS

Updated:August 23, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's How Salman Khan, Family Marked the Beginning Of Ganesh Chaturthi
Sharing glimpses of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri took to Instagram, posting several videos and pictures of Salman and his family members.

Superstar Salman Khan and his family have welcomed home Ganpati Bappa with religious fervour.

Sharing glimpses of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri took to Instagram, posting several videos and pictures of Salman and his family members, including father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, Helen and brother Arbaaz Khan, performing aarti.

The celebrations took place at Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya", Atul captioned the post.

Arpita has also shared on Instagram pictures of her son Ahil and daughter Ayat celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

View this post on Instagram

Precious ♥️

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on

Salman was dressed casually for the occasion.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in an action avatar in Radhe.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading