Here's How to Achieve Flawless Beauty and Hair Airport Look

Long flights can create havoc if you don't take care of your beauty needs.

IANS

Updated:July 17, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
Airport looks are as important as black-tie events nowadays. So, while insuring that outfit is on-point, lets not forget to get a flawless beauty and hair look.

TIGI Educator Audrey D'Souza and Rashmi Shetty, Pond's Skin Expert help you get jet-setting hair and skin.

D'Souza shares three styles for tresses trend while you are in transit.

* Scarfed hair: Head scarves are a simple accessory that make traveling in style almost too easy and the patterns and colours can help brighten up even the worst in-transit blues. Simply tie a pre-stitched hair scarf behind your ears by either back-combing or side parting your hair

* Mermaid braid: Get the base right by applying a texturing serum. Part the hair into two and work with volumizing mousse for a messy, bed head look. Maintain the tempo and take smaller sections using the Dutch braiding technique and secure the end with a black ribbon. Finish the look with a texturizing spray

* Halfsie Pony : Spritz dry shampoo onto your roots and gather half your hair into a messy. The Half-twist bun for a girl-next-door hairstyle is effortlessly chic

Shetty shares a skincare routine to cope with in-flight cabin air which causes the skin to dry very quickly:

* Before you get on flight, it's good to apply a good light moisturizer enriched with Vitamin E or something like a hydrating gel that quickly absorbs in the skin and is cooling on your skin

* Once on flight, don't neglect the lips and nails, I advise using a good cuticle oil and an oil rich lip balm to keep them from getting chapped and dry

* For long flights, it's important not to forget to hydrate yourself along with the skin, drink water and intake lot of fluids

* Use a good serum before going to sleep, I recommend choosing a good serum that is clinically proven to boost skin's cellular energy and reduce spots, tighten pores and even brighten skin quality.
* The right ingredients make a huge difference, the DermPerfect complex for example, contains two powerful bio-actives (Vitamin B3 and Hexyl Resorcinol) that are known to work on these skincare needs

* Before stepping out, instead of heavy makeup and foundations, I recommend using a multipurpose product like a good BB cream that almost acts like a one-step solution that gives coverage, protects skin from sun and is clinically proven to reduce spots and tighten pores and boost radiance in the skin

