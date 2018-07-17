Here's How to Achieve Flawless Beauty and Hair Airport Look

Airport looks are as important as black-tie events nowadays. So, while insuring that outfit is on-point, lets not forget to get a flawless beauty and hair look.TIGI Educator Audrey D'Souza and Rashmi Shetty, Pond's Skin Expert help you get jet-setting hair and skin.Head scarves are a simple accessory that make traveling in style almost too easy and the patterns and colours can help brighten up even the worst in-transit blues. Simply tie a pre-stitched hair scarf behind your ears by either back-combing or side parting your hairGet the base right by applying a texturing serum. Part the hair into two and work with volumizing mousse for a messy, bed head look. Maintain the tempo and take smaller sections using the Dutch braiding technique and secure the end with a black ribbon. Finish the look with a texturizing spraySpritz dry shampoo onto your roots and gather half your hair into a messy. The Half-twist bun for a girl-next-door hairstyle is effortlessly chic* Before you get on flight, it's good to apply a good light moisturizer enriched with Vitamin E or something like a hydrating gel that quickly absorbs in the skin and is cooling on your skin* Once on flight, don't neglect the lips and nails, I advise using a good cuticle oil and an oil rich lip balm to keep them from getting chapped and dry* For long flights, it's important not to forget to hydrate yourself along with the skin, drink water and intake lot of fluids* Use a good serum before going to sleep, I recommend choosing a good serum that is clinically proven to boost skin's cellular energy and reduce spots, tighten pores and even brighten skin quality.* The right ingredients make a huge difference, the DermPerfect complex for example, contains two powerful bio-actives (Vitamin B3 and Hexyl Resorcinol) that are known to work on these skincare needs* Before stepping out, instead of heavy makeup and foundations, I recommend using a multipurpose product like a good BB cream that almost acts like a one-step solution that gives coverage, protects skin from sun and is clinically proven to reduce spots and tighten pores and boost radiance in the skin