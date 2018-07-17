English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here's How to Achieve Flawless Beauty and Hair Airport Look
Long flights can create havoc if you don't take care of your beauty needs.
Airport looks are as important as black-tie events nowadays. So, while insuring that outfit is on-point, lets not forget to get a flawless beauty and hair look.
TIGI Educator Audrey D'Souza and Rashmi Shetty, Pond's Skin Expert help you get jet-setting hair and skin.
D'Souza shares three styles for tresses trend while you are in transit.
* Scarfed hair: Head scarves are a simple accessory that make traveling in style almost too easy and the patterns and colours can help brighten up even the worst in-transit blues. Simply tie a pre-stitched hair scarf behind your ears by either back-combing or side parting your hair
* Mermaid braid: Get the base right by applying a texturing serum. Part the hair into two and work with volumizing mousse for a messy, bed head look. Maintain the tempo and take smaller sections using the Dutch braiding technique and secure the end with a black ribbon. Finish the look with a texturizing spray
* Halfsie Pony : Spritz dry shampoo onto your roots and gather half your hair into a messy. The Half-twist bun for a girl-next-door hairstyle is effortlessly chic
Shetty shares a skincare routine to cope with in-flight cabin air which causes the skin to dry very quickly:
* Before you get on flight, it's good to apply a good light moisturizer enriched with Vitamin E or something like a hydrating gel that quickly absorbs in the skin and is cooling on your skin
* Once on flight, don't neglect the lips and nails, I advise using a good cuticle oil and an oil rich lip balm to keep them from getting chapped and dry
* For long flights, it's important not to forget to hydrate yourself along with the skin, drink water and intake lot of fluids
* Use a good serum before going to sleep, I recommend choosing a good serum that is clinically proven to boost skin's cellular energy and reduce spots, tighten pores and even brighten skin quality.
* The right ingredients make a huge difference, the DermPerfect complex for example, contains two powerful bio-actives (Vitamin B3 and Hexyl Resorcinol) that are known to work on these skincare needs
* Before stepping out, instead of heavy makeup and foundations, I recommend using a multipurpose product like a good BB cream that almost acts like a one-step solution that gives coverage, protects skin from sun and is clinically proven to reduce spots and tighten pores and boost radiance in the skin
