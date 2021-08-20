Here’s How To Burn Calories Even Without Getting Out of Bed

People usually struggle to find the motivation to complete their morning workout routine or daily routine. But there are other alternatives also to say goodbye to calories without doing an intensive workout.

Here are 11 easy calorie-burning exercises that you can do in the comfort of your bed.

Side lying leg lift

To reduce the inner thigh fat, first lie onto your side and put your hand behind your head, with your elbow resting flat on the bed and then line your hips up. After setting in the position, raise your top leg as far as you can, then return to the start position. Repeat 10 times on each side.

Superman exercise

To strengthen your core, first roll on your stomach, raise your arms above your head and place your palms face-down on the bed with the tops of your toes touching the sheets then lift your arms and legs off of the bed and hold for a few seconds. Perform 5 times.

Bicycle crunches

Lie onto your back; put your hands behind your head. Then, alternate your legs by bringing one up at a time while you lift your chest up to meet your knees in the center. Repeat for 2 minutes for each side.

Full-body crunch

Lie in position on your back, lift both of your legs and your upper body at the same time and ensure that your knees are tucked in towards your chest in a crunch position. Perform at least 15x.

Jack splits

Lie flat on your back and interlock your thumbs above your head, engage the core and lift your legs and your upper-half so that your clasped thumbs touch your outstretched legs. Repeat this exercise for 10 reps.

Plank

Finish off your exercise with a plank. Just stay in the plank position for as long as you can. And don’t forget to time yourself to track your progress.

