English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How to Care for Your Eyes During Winter
Dry, itchy eyes are a common problem in the winter due to low humidity, here's how you can you can take care of your eyes during winters.
Representative Image: Getty Images
Retaining moisture can help combat dryness to the eyes during the winter season, says an ophthalmologist.
Dry, itchy eyes are a common problem in the winter due to low humidity.
"On average, the humidity drops in the winter with the cold weather," Marissa Locy, an instructor in the department of ophthalmology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was quoted as saying by Health Day.
"In addition, most people turn on the heat in their homes or offices to combat the cold. So, what you end up having is lower humidity outside, and even lower humidity inside, making for warm, dry conditions where moisture can evaporate from the eye faster than normal," she said.
The study highlighted ways to retain moisture, thereby combating dryness to the eyes during winter season due to lower humidity.
If you spend time in heated locations, use a humidifier to add some moisture back into the air. Drink lots of fluids. Keeping your body hydrated will help maintain moisture in your eyes, Locy said.
Direct blow heating onto your face should be avoided because this can dry up moisture in your eyes.
Moreover, in car, heat vents should be directed towards the lower body.
Wearing eye protection or a hat with a visor when outdoors to keep particles and wind from getting into your eyes is a must, the report said.
Since eyes could dry even more with contacts in cold weather, wearing clean contacts reduces the risk of infection and itching.
Talk to your doctor as occasional bouts of dry eyes can eventually progress into dry eye disease, Locy noted.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Dry, itchy eyes are a common problem in the winter due to low humidity.
"On average, the humidity drops in the winter with the cold weather," Marissa Locy, an instructor in the department of ophthalmology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was quoted as saying by Health Day.
"In addition, most people turn on the heat in their homes or offices to combat the cold. So, what you end up having is lower humidity outside, and even lower humidity inside, making for warm, dry conditions where moisture can evaporate from the eye faster than normal," she said.
The study highlighted ways to retain moisture, thereby combating dryness to the eyes during winter season due to lower humidity.
If you spend time in heated locations, use a humidifier to add some moisture back into the air. Drink lots of fluids. Keeping your body hydrated will help maintain moisture in your eyes, Locy said.
Direct blow heating onto your face should be avoided because this can dry up moisture in your eyes.
Moreover, in car, heat vents should be directed towards the lower body.
Wearing eye protection or a hat with a visor when outdoors to keep particles and wind from getting into your eyes is a must, the report said.
Since eyes could dry even more with contacts in cold weather, wearing clean contacts reduces the risk of infection and itching.
Talk to your doctor as occasional bouts of dry eyes can eventually progress into dry eye disease, Locy noted.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results