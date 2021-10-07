Here’s How to Celebrate Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra Safely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

India is now in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the virus is not as prevalent and malevolent as it was in 2020, the dangers associated with the coronavirus still linger. As we enter the festival-filled quarter of 2021, it is crucial to maintain the COVID-19 psyche and follow all the norms and safety regulations while celebrating the pompous and exciting festivals. The first in line is the 9-day-long festival of Navratri that culminates with Dussehra. Here are ways to enjoy these festivals while keeping yourself and your family safe.

Mask Up!

Without a doubt, the first on the list are masks. Just like you carry your phone everywhere, you need to carry your mask everywhere you go. And do not just carry but wear it at all times. Despite many people vaccinated with both doses, masks are a necessity since one can be a carrier, if not a sufferer.

Wear The Festive Spirit

Festivals are all about the spirit. Unfortunately, amid the restrictive environment induced by the pandemic, it is hard to bring the spirit to life. However, one hack can help you achieve it. Clothes! Dressing up in the colours of the festival will help you get into the celebratory mindset.

Home Is Where The Heart Is and Where Your Lungs Should Be

The pandemic taught us the importance of home. It is the safest place there can be. Therefore, keep going out during the festival at the bottom of the list. Make delicacies at home, organize kirtans at home without any invitees, and meet friends and family online.

Greetings Need Medium, Not Meetings

Festivals are not the same without greetings. Wishing each other on occasion adds to the aura of the festival and makes it a collective thing. However, it is not necessary to meet in flesh and blood to wish each other. Send messages, make calls, organize zoom and google meet sessions to see your kins and include each other in your celebration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.