Here's How to Control Postprandial Blood Sugar Levels

Do you feel abysmally dizzy after having lunch and wish to just push the snooze button and sleep, or you feel foggy? You could barely drive after mealtime as it becomes beyond your control to avoid shut-eye. If this sounds like you then you must get your Postprandial or PP Blood Sugar Levels checked.As per American Diabetes Association (ADA), your PP Blood Sugar Levels should not be more than 180mg/dL, 1 to 2 hours after you consumed the first bite of your last meal. Your body’s ability to burn extra glucose from a meal is measured in Postprandial Blood Sugar test; and, if it is higher than the benchmark, then you must consult an endocrinologist who can suggest you medication as per your condition and family medical history.Your lifestyle too plays a pivotal role in controlling your blood sugar levels, including PP. Keeping your Glycemic levels under control is crucial to stay healthy as you age. High blood sugar levels directly impact your vision (macular health), weight, kidneys, heart, etc.The following measures are highly recommended by Diabetologists to control Postprandial Blood Sugar levels:1. Split Your MealsThe simplest way to not rush your blood sugar levels is by splitting your meals to half. Rather than having a big thali for lunch, opt for fresh fruits/salad between breakfast and lunch at 11 AM, eat light lunch at 1:30 PM and follow through with a vegetable sandwich at 4 PM.2. Adopt Lower GI MealsEat food items that have lower Glycemic-Index. You can include beans, whole grains, most of the vegetables and fruits; however, steer clear of potatoes, white bread, white rice, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, bagels, etc.3. 20 Minutes after MealAnother effective way to keep your digestion slow and control your PP Blood Sugar levels is to stay active for 20 minutes post every meal. Do not keep sitting or worst lying down within 20 minutes after your meal. Go for a walk, or wrap up things in the kitchen or take stairs, you must divert the blood circulation towards other parts of your body. Plan your shopping, gardening, skating, a bit of outdoor playing time immediately post meals. Studies have shown a decline of 30mg/dL PP Blood Sugar level when participants walked or stayed active consistently for 30 minutes post meals.