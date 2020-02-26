Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Here's How to Cover Stretch Marks With Makeup

Whether there's a special occasion you're getting all dolled up for or you simply want to feel your most confident on the beach, the right makeup products can be used to cover stretch marks temporarily.

IANS

Updated:February 26, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
Here's How to Cover Stretch Marks With Makeup
(Image for representation/Reuters)

Stretch marks may be a fact of life, and while they're certainly nothing to be ashamed of, there may be times where you'd like your stretch marks to be out of sight.

Whether there's a special occasion you're getting all dolled up for or you simply want to feel your most confident on the beach, the right makeup products can be used to cover stretch marks temporarily. Inputs from L'oreal Paris USA.

Colour correct

Using the colour wheel you learned about back in elementary school, you can easily neutralise any unwanted tones on your hair or skin. When it comes to covering stretch marks, it's important to consider their tone. If they're new and purplish, you'll want to use a yellow colour corrector to cancel out the color of the stretch marks.

If your stretch marks are older, you may not need to colour correct them as they're likely already flesh-toned, albeit lighter than the rest of your skin.

Use full-coverage foundation

Of course, a full-coverage foundation is essential for covering stretch marks. Choose a full-coverage formula that contains high-load pigments and can cover everything from scars to hyperpigmentation.

Set your makeup

After expertly covering your stretch marks, you wouldn't want your makeup to budge throughout the day. To keep everything in place and get an extra boost of coverage, use a fluffy powder brush to sweep on a setting powder.

Apply self-tanner

While not makeup, self-tanner is a holy grail beauty product that can help disguise the look of stretch marks. Not to mention, you'll get the appearance of beautifully bronzed skin in the process.

