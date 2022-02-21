Here's How to Ease Your Pet's Anxiety

Being a pet parent is one of the most beautiful emotions that one can feel. Taking care of your pet is a much-needed task. Animals are not able to express themselves as easily as humans, but if you look out for signs then you can read your pet’s mind. If your pet is suffering from anxiety then, you can understand by observing their behavior. Changes in their behavior like excessive barking, excessive urinating, aggression, or staying quiet for no reason can be signs that your pet is feeling anxious. Sometimes pets can also have separation anxiety from their parent. Here are some of the tips that you can follow to calm your pet’s anxiety.

Cuddle their stress out

It is proven that sleeping next to someone you love reduces stress and anxiety. The same applies to our pet babies, if they are feeling anxious, or stressed, then a good cuddling session will make them feel better.

Spend time with your fur buddy

If your pet is anxious or stressed, then just your presence can make them feel better. If your pet baby has separation anxiety then try to stay with them as much as you can. Your pet will feel safe around you which will help them stay relaxed.

Mental and physical exercise

Engaging in any sort of exercise can distract your pet’s mind.Sometimes due to a lack of mental stimulation or physical activity can pet also feel anxious. Take out your dog for a walk, play with them, or you can also have a puzzle toy to help them have a mental workout.

Know the triggers

You must know the triggers of your fur baby. It could be any sound, place, or environment. You must inform the vet and the people around your pet to insecure everyone’s safety.

Opt for therapy

If all the above-mentioned things do not work then you can reach out to a professional animal therapist. There are therapies that you can opt for to help your pet babies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy or Dog Appeasing Pheromone (DAP).

