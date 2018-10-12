Here's How to Flaunt Trendy Jewellery in Nine Colours of Navratri

This Navratri, focus on jewellery to highlight your traditional attire and look perfect for the puja.Shehzad Zaveri, Creative Director of Minawala, and Chitwn D Malhotra , Lead designer and Founder of Dillano Luxurious Jewels Pvt Ltd, speak about the jewellery trends for Navratri.Adorn your attire with a beautiful navratna necklace which features 9 gemstones based on your birthchart. This is a very versatile option for your festive attire. The necklace has navratri colours in it which makes your task easy to pair them with different coloured outfits and can be worn on multiple days of Navratri festival.Pearl necklace or mala is perfect for day six which is also known as white day and dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri for peace and purity. White pearl necklace with earrings gives a ravishing look when paired with a white outfit. Moreover, you can also pair them for other days with orange, yellow, blue and pink outfits.Although oxidized jewellery is the preferred and most common option during Navratri but it's important to also wear comfortable jewellery as you dance the night away. Therefore statement neckpieces and earrings are a lighter option which will help you stand out.It's essential to have a balance between being trendy and traditional whereas jewellery crafted using traditional motifs such as peacock, lotus or any other in gold finish options are perfect for an ethnic and contemporary attire. Polki Jewellery can also be paired with coloured stones like pink sapphire, rubies as red and emerald as green which symbolize the nine avatars of goddess Durga with their colour traits.