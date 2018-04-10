Here's How to Have Fun in the Sun

Summer can be fun when one knows how to take good care of the skin and hair the right way because staying indoors is not always possible. We can protect our skin from the harmful UV rays by putting together some simple natural ingredients that are available in every household!Austin, Head - Research and Development, Cholayil Private Limited and Omkar Kulkarni, Head - Research and Development, Netsurf Network share some important Ayurvedic tips for tackling skin issues in summer.Ayurveda mentions that ‘Snigdhata' (meaning internal hydration) of the body is the key to fight multiple skin related issues. One should schedule water drinking reminders across the day. Carry a water bottle to avoid thirsty outings and travels. Replace aerated drinks, tea and coffee with coconut water, thandai, kokum sharbat, lemon juice, buttermilk, khas drink, sugarcane juice, etc.According to Ayurveda, the basic reason behind blood impurification and skin disorders is sudden temperature changes. Avoid stepping out directly from Air conditioned atmosphere into harsh sun and vice-versa.Use multani mitti face mask in combination with milk for dry skin, honey for oily skin & water for normal skin. This will improve the natural glow of the skin. One can also try a homemade face pack with smash boiled potatoes with 2 Tbsp of lemon juice to lighten the skin color and to give it a natural glow.Cinnamon has great anti-microbial properties. Powder it and mix with 1 tablespoon of honey and sugar granules. Use this mixture as a natural scrub to remove the dead skin from the face.Skin toners are very important for people with oily or acne-prone skin as it cleanses the skin and closes the pores by tightening the cell gaps. Preparing a toner depending on your skin type will have a great effect. Mix Apple Cider Vinegar and water in 1:1 ratio and add half cup of green tea and cucumber juice and Aloe Vera gel. Shake it well and then apply it on the skin to soothe and to repair the skin.