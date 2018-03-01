English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How to Host a Perfect Holi Party
Setup the best Holi party!
A file photo. (Reuters)
Holi is the most colorful and fun festival that paints the entire country red, yellow, green and blue. With Holi celebrations pacing and the festive spirit setting in, here’s what you can do to host a perfect Holi Party:
1. Colors & Flowers
Go organic and pick herbal colors. Flower petals too make your holi celebrations look and feel great. Also, boil marigold petals in water to make a concoct, to use for colorful Holi water. The best way to treat your guests is by making your Holi chemical-free and let everyone rejoice the festival unharmed.
2. Pichkaris & Gubbare
Water-guns and water-balloons are not just for young lads and lassies, but for people of all ages. Bring back your childhood days by arranging a nice set of buckets full of pichkaris and water-balloons and let everybody bask in nostalgia. Alternatively, you may ditch the whole water thing and keep it dry yet festive.
3. Music – the soul of Holi
Holi celebrations without Bollywood songs make the ‘festival of colors’ colorless. Do not forget to add top Bollywood Holi songs to your playlist. Your terrace could be the best place to play, dance and repeat the beats of Holi. While ‘Do Me a Favour Let’s Play Holi’ & ‘Balam Pichkari’ break the ice to get everyone tap their feet, it’s the ‘Holi Ke Din’, ‘Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Wali’, & ‘Holi Khele Raghuveera’ that make everyone groove.
4. Pick Whites
For some Insta-worthy pics, pick a white dress-code for everyone attending your Holi Party to slay it stylishly, coz the graffiti of colors comes across best on whites.
5. Gujiya & Thandai
And how can we imagine Holi without Gujiya & Thandai. Arrange from a variety of Gujiyas whether fried or baked, street food like pani-puris, bharva golgappa, etc, and make lip-smacking good Thandai at home.
