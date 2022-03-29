Here’s How to Know if You're at the Risk of Getting Ovarian Cancer

Ovaries are an important part of a woman’s reproductive organ but sadly, ovarian cancer is one of the most common cancers that have been proved to be fatal for women. As per the latest report by American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is among the top five cancers that cause death among women. If going by probability, the chances of a woman getting ovarian cancer are one in 78.

Ovarian canceris caused by the indefinite growth of cells in the ovaries which can invade and destroy healthy tissues. The female reproductive system contains two ovaries and each of the ovaries produces eggs. The ovaries are also responsible to produce hormones like estrogen and progesterone.

This Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, expert Dr. Dhivya talks about the most common symptoms of ovarian cancer that are often missed. Dr. Dhivya, who is an obstetrician and gynecologist at Kauvery Hospitals in Bengaluru, told the Indian Express that about 1 in 78 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in their lifetime. The expert also explained the factor that can put a woman at the highest risk of getting ovarian cancer. These factors are:

Family history of ovarian cancer

Obesity

Hormone therapy or fertility drugs

Endometriosis

Never had a pregnancy

Had breast, gynecological or colon cancer in the past

The most common symptoms of ovarian cancer are back pain, chronic fatigue and weight loss, pain during sex, appetite changes (very small appetite), constipation, diarrhea, or other bowel movement changes, menstrual changes – missing period, bleeding when you don’t have periods, unusual vaginal discharge, heavy bleeding, abdominal or pelvic pain and abdomen swelling.

Waiting for the symptoms to subside is never an option. No screening test can detect ovarian cancer at an early stage. Instead of a screening test, several tests are done together to diagnose this cancer such as Pelvic exam, Vaginal ultrasound, CA125 (measure cancer antigen 125 in your blood to know if you have cancer cells), and biopsy. According to several studies, birth control pills can be a preventive measure in the case of ovarian cancer but since the pills have their side effects, it is very important to consult a doctor before starting treatment.

Many people overlook these symptoms until ovarian cancer is advanced to a higher stage. That’s why, make an appointment with a doctor to know if you’re at risk of ovarian cancer.

