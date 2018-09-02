English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How to Make Perfume Stay Longer During Monsoon
An ideal way to retain the scent of a spray-based product would be to apply a generous amount to your innerwear along with your clothes.
(Photo: Representative Images/ Reuters)
Splashing the fragrance all around your body may disappear in the middle of the day during the monsoon season. Choosing your perfect fragrance is equally important as opting for the one that stays for long.
Abdulla Ajmal, Consulting Perfumer at Ajmal Perfumes, and Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop India, tell how:
* When your skin is moisturised, that's the best time to spritz on perfume as this encourages the skin to retain the scent better. Ideally, use fragrant oils on the body as they will retain their essence for much longer.
* The pulse points on your body emits heat. applying perfume on these spots will ensure that the scent is diffused as an aura from your body. These spots are your wrists, neck, midriff and inside of your elbow
* An ideal way to retain the scent of a spray-based product would be to apply a generous amount to your innerwear along with your clothes. This will create a double layer of fragrance on you enhancing its strength and longevity.
* Be selective in choosing your base, mid and top notes of the perfume. Opt for an eau de parfum rather than eau de toilette. The former contains a higher concentration of oils that will not only last longer and will stay true to its original composition of note.
* For the light fragrances; you can experiment by building layers with soft fruity and citrus fragrances. Also, you can use body lotions or gels or sorbets to even keep your skin hydrated and topping up with a strong fragrance. This helps in staying your fragrance for a longer time.
* The finest ways for an overall touch to your personality, apply the fragrance to your hair and they carry fragrance for a very long time. But this should not be a regular habit. Also, do not apply it directly as perfumes has alcohol which might damage your hair. The first is to spray your perfume into the air and walk through it. This will more lightly scent your locks but also help prevent damage from alcohol.
