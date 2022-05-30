Here’s How To Make Tandoori Masala At Home

It’s a common belief that tandoori food preparations are more popular among non-vegetarians. However, these days a variety of vegetarian tandoori dishes are available in the market for those who don’t eat non-veg food. Many people avoid preparing tandoori items due to the complex process of preparation.

However, tandoori masala can be prepared at home and even the tandoori food items can be prepared using a microwave oven or on gas. You don’t need the special tandoori chulha for these dishes. However, it’s important to get the tandoori masala right to prepare delicious dishes. Tandoori masala powder prepared at home can be used not only for making Tandoori Chicken but also for making any vegetarian dishes like tandoori soya chaap, mushroom tikka, paneer tikka etc.

Let us tell you how to make the perfect tandoori masala at home.

Ingredients

Ginger powder – 1/4 cup

Chaat masala – 2 tbsp

Red food color – 1 tsp

Garam masala – 1/4 cup

Garlic powder – 1/4 cup

Black pepper – 2 tbsp

Onion powder – 1/4 cup

Kasoori methi – 1/4 cup

Red chili powder – 1/4 cup

Salt – 3/4 cup

Coriander powder – 2 tsp.

Methods to prepare tandoori masala

1- Keep ginger, garlic, and onion in the sun for a few days and when it dries well, then put them in a grinder and make a powder of all the ingredients. Put all the spices mentioned above in a big vessel and keep it in the sun for a day. Grind the whole spices in a mixer. Then mix all the spices and ginger-garlic-onion powder together well. Now store it in an airtight container. The first kind of tandoori mix is ready to be used. Use it as much as you want according to your taste.

2- First dry ginger, garlic and onion and make powder and keep it in a vessel. Heat the kadhai and warm the other ingredients in it and leave it to cool down. Grind the roasted spices along with the sun dried ginger, garlic and onion in a mixer to a fine powder. Tandoori Masala Powder is ready. To make sure it is not exposed to air and its taste remains intact, store it in an airtight container.

