English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here's How to Pair Sneakers with Western Outfits
An asymmetrical look: An asymmetrical maxi dress with a large tote bag and white sneakers make a very comfortable choice.
Representative Image: File photo/ Yogen Shah
Loading...
Experiment and pair up your sneakers with a cocktail dress, tulle skirts or a pencil skirt to make a fashionable statement, say experts.
Soumen Das, Senior Marketing Manager, Skechers India, and Vijay Pal Singh Johal, Director, Truffle Collection, share some tips.
* Pair your sneakers with your tulle skirts: Summer sandals with tulle skirt are way too mainstream. Be unique and be a showstopper! Pair your sneakers with your tulle skirt and get everyone complimenting you for your fashion taste.
* Don your sneakers cocktail dress: Cocktail dresses are generally worn with high heels, why not try something different this time? Your cocktail dress and sneakers are just the perfect pairs to go with.
* Formally informal: A great way to change things up while still strutting in your sneakers is matching them with your formal look. Formals and sneakers make a good combination and are noticeable enough because it is not the monotonous wear.
* With pencil skirts: Pencil skirts and sneakers are a fabulous match. The fashion of summer sandals is out of fashion now. Everyone seeks comfort. Pencil skirts no more mean pencil heels, they're sneakers now. Match your sneakers and pencil skirt and get all eyes on you. It is a completely different match. A pair of sneakers could simply change the whole look and transform you into something new and unique.
* Go floral: Sneakers can be paired with cute floral dresses and a chic sling bag for the perfect summer look which is effortless, stylish and very feminine.
* For the cold: A knitwear sweater dress combined with a pair of sneakers looks super adorable and is the perfect outfit for a barbeque lunch or just a day at the mall.
* An asymmetrical look: An asymmetrical maxi dress with a large tote bag and white sneakers make a very comfortable choice.
Also Watch
Soumen Das, Senior Marketing Manager, Skechers India, and Vijay Pal Singh Johal, Director, Truffle Collection, share some tips.
* Pair your sneakers with your tulle skirts: Summer sandals with tulle skirt are way too mainstream. Be unique and be a showstopper! Pair your sneakers with your tulle skirt and get everyone complimenting you for your fashion taste.
* Don your sneakers cocktail dress: Cocktail dresses are generally worn with high heels, why not try something different this time? Your cocktail dress and sneakers are just the perfect pairs to go with.
* Formally informal: A great way to change things up while still strutting in your sneakers is matching them with your formal look. Formals and sneakers make a good combination and are noticeable enough because it is not the monotonous wear.
* With pencil skirts: Pencil skirts and sneakers are a fabulous match. The fashion of summer sandals is out of fashion now. Everyone seeks comfort. Pencil skirts no more mean pencil heels, they're sneakers now. Match your sneakers and pencil skirt and get all eyes on you. It is a completely different match. A pair of sneakers could simply change the whole look and transform you into something new and unique.
* Go floral: Sneakers can be paired with cute floral dresses and a chic sling bag for the perfect summer look which is effortless, stylish and very feminine.
* For the cold: A knitwear sweater dress combined with a pair of sneakers looks super adorable and is the perfect outfit for a barbeque lunch or just a day at the mall.
* An asymmetrical look: An asymmetrical maxi dress with a large tote bag and white sneakers make a very comfortable choice.
Also Watch
-
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gul Panag Blessed With a Baby Boy Six Months Ago, And Here's Why She Did Not Reveal It
- Is Sidharth Malhotra Dating Kiara Advani After Breakup With Alia Bhatt?
- Tesla Reports its Worst Ever Quarter, But Profitability Plans Are in Place
- 'Get an NRC Made, Or Go Back To Bangladesh': This Folk Song From Assam is Brutally Honest
- 'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...