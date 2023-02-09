Here's How To Prepare The Perfect Rosy Milkshake

The countdown to Valentine’s Day has officially begun. It is an occasion to celebrate love and show it to the special person in your life. But how long could you rely only on the old-school idea of gifting a rose? Why not give the day a foody twist with a rose milkshake, specially prepared for your partner? This drink is just delicious and super easy to make. You simply need 5 ingredients and roughly 15 minutes to make this dish. Here is an easy-to-make recipe for this delicious and healthy rose milkshake:

Ingredients Required:

2 cups chilled milk or 500 ml milk

3 tablespoons rose syrup

1 teaspoon rose water

1/2 tablespoon sugar or add as required

1 teaspoon sabja seeds (sweet basil seeds) soaked in enough water

Few rose petals for garnish

Method:

Step 1: Soak sabja seeds in water for 15 to 30 minutes in a bowl. Then drain and set aside the wet seeds. The use of sabja seeds is optional. You can leave it out if you choose.

Step 2: In a bowl, combine 2 cups of milk and rose syrup.

(Rose syrup can be purchased or made by yourself. Instead of 2 cups of milk, use half-and-half milk and water. This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled.)

Step 3: Stir well to dissolve the rose syrup in the milk. You can use store-bought rose syrup or homemade rose syrup.

Step 4: Add 1/2 tbsp sugar, or as needed. Sugar is only used if you desire more sweetness in your rose milk.

Step 5: Then pour in the rose water. Stir vigorously until the sugar is dissolved. Finally, stir in the soaked sabja seeds.

Step 6: Stir once more before pouring rose milk into glasses. (Rose milk can be served with rose petals or almond slivers. You can also save the rose milk in the fridge and serve it later.)

Note:

The use of sabja seeds is optional.

You can adjust the amount of sugar as per your liking.

Health Benefits Of Rose Milkshake

Rose milk is made with rose syrup. Milk is the king of foods and rose is the king of flowers. Together, they create a drink that is treat for your tastebuds and also good for your health as well.. Terpenes, glycosides, flavonoids, anthocyanins, and other antioxidants, among others, are abundant in roses. Milk is a complete food that contains all the nutrients you need. Thus, flavouring milk with rose syrup or other ingredients can increase its potency.

Rose milk possesses anti-inflammatory, analgesic, a bronchodilator, anti-convulsant, anti-microbial, laxative, anti-depressive, and anti-allergy properties. It also helps with skin care, eye care, cognitive function, indigestion relief, digestive health, and infection-fighting.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here