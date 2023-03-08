Here's How To Protect and Keep Our Pet Safe After Holi

Holi is a festival of colours that brings joy and happiness to our lives. And as pet parents, we always want to include our furry friends in all of our celebrations and happy events. Yet as we all know, Holi is not at all intended for our furry friends, despite the wonderful delight it contains for us. The celebration can be a stressful time for our canine or feline companions, especially when it comes to their skin. The chemicals present in the colours can cause skin irritation, itching, and rashes. As pet parents, it is our responsibility to take care of our pet’s skin during this festival. Here are some tips to keep your pet’s skin healthy and happy this Holi:

Keep your pet indoors

The best way to protect your pet from the harmful chemicals present in the colours is to keep them indoors during the Holi celebrations. This will not only protect their skin but also prevent them from getting scared or stressed by the noise and commotion.

Avoid using colours on your pets

While it may be tempting to colour your pet in the spirit of the festival, it is not recommended. The chemicals present in the colours can cause skin irritation and other health problems. Instead, opt for safe and natural ways to celebrate with your pet, such as playing with them or giving them treats.

Protect your pet’s eyes

The colours, used during Holi, can cause irritation and harm to your pet’s eyes. Make sure to keep their eyes protected by using a pet-friendly eye protector or a plain cloth. Also, make sure to wash their eyes with clean water if they accidentally come in contact with any colours.

Bathe your pet after the celebrations

If your pet accidentally comes in contact with colours, make sure to bathe them immediately after the celebrations. Use lukewarm water and mild shampoo to wash off the colours. This will help prevent any skin irritation or rashes.

Moisturize your pet’s skin

The colours used during Holi can make your pet’s skin dry and itchy. To prevent this, make sure to moisturize their skin after their bath. Use a pet-friendly moisturizer or coconut oil to keep their skin healthy and hydrated.

Keep your pet hydrated

It is important to keep your pet hydrated during the Holi celebrations. Make sure to keep their water bowl filled with fresh water and encourage them to drink it regularly. This will help flush out any toxins from their body and keep their skin healthy.

Create Awareness

Children are the ones who are most enthusiastic about Holi. Inform your kids about the negative effects that using artificial colours on animals has. And the reason they shouldn’t throw colours on them just for fun. Sensitizing your child to animals is a wonderful idea.

By following these simple tips, you can ensure that your pet’s skin remains healthy and happy during the Holi celebrations. With a little care and attention, you can celebrate Holi with your furry friend and create happy memories that will last a lifetime.

