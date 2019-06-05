Take the pledge to vote

Here's How To Protect Coloured Hair From Summer Sun

Protect your colored hair with extra care this summer and prevent them from fading faster.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
Here's How To Protect Coloured Hair From Summer Sun
(A file photo)
People with coloured hair need to take extra care during summer as there is a possibility of the colour fading faster, says experts.

Here are a few tips by Sameer Hamdare - Technical Manager, Streax Professional, and Shuba Dharmana, dermatologist, Lejeune Medspa Bengaluru, for coloured hair during summer:

-Choose hair care products made especially for colour treated hair eg. colour safe shampoo and conditioner, use serum or live-in conditioner with SPF and UV protection specially for coloured hair.

-Try to avoid exposing your hair to direct sunlight as much as possible as it may fade your hair colour. You can cover it up with a cool scarf or a cap.

-Also use a wide-tooth comb to avoid breakage.

-If you have colour-treated hair or chemically processed damaged hair, a sulphate free shampoo is a lot gentler. Curly, frizzy hair retains a lot more moisture with a sulphate free shampoo. Other shampoos that have sulphates can strip the hair and scalp of its natural oils and make it dry.

-If you have dry, flaky scalp opt for regular hot oil massages. Leave the oil in for 40 minutes and wash off.

-Eat iron and calcium rich foods. Ensure you are eating enough protein.

-Minimize stress. Get a good eight hours sleep every day.

