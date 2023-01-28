Here’s How to Reduce Dark Circles With These 6 Food Items

The skin around your eyes can be healed and repaired by consuming foods rich in vitamins C, A, B, and E.

Ageing, genetics, allergies, lack of sleep, dehydration and many other factors are responsible for dark circles. Under-eye spots make you appear older than your actual age. Reasons for dark circles can also be stress, poor diet, alcohol consumption, smoking, and even pollution.

Several creams and serums won’t work their magic until you begin providing your body with nutritious foods. The skin around your eyes can be healed and repaired by consuming foods rich in vitamins C, A, B, and E as well as antioxidants and essential minerals. Additionally, a nutritious diet will reduce darkening of skin under the eyes, sagging skin, and other early indicators of ageing. Incorporating fruits into your diet is the best approach to treating under-eye circles.

Here are the 6 surprising foods that will help to reduce your dark circles:

Tomatoes:

Tomatoes aid to protect the delicate area around the eyes by promoting blood circulation and maintaining healthy skin. Lycopene, a powerful antioxidant found in abundance in tomatoes, helps to preserve blood vessels. Additionally, tomatoes are a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin K, all of which support healthy skin. Cucumber:

Cucumbers have a lot of water, which helps to rehydrate the skin. Cucumber consumption also fights uneven skin tone and improves collagen formation. Cucumbers are rich in vitamins K, A, E, and C, which enhance blood vessel flexibility, and coagulation. Papaya:

Vitamin A-rich papaya has anti-ageing properties. Papaya also helps to reduce the appearance of under-eye dark circles. It is also recognised as a natural bleaching agent that aids in clearing the skin and removing dark patches around the eyes. Green Vegetables:

Consuming green vegetables enhances blood circulation, which improves the texture of the skin. Vitamin K is abundant in green vegetables like spinach and broccoli and is crucial for increasing blood circulation, which helps to lessen discoloration and puffiness. Beetroot:

Beetroot is rich in betalain, an antioxidant that helps in detoxifying the body. Beetroot is also good for eye health. Beetroot is also a great source of vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium, all of which help to lighten dark circles. Watermelon:

Beta carotene, an antioxidant that promotes eye health, is abundant in watermelon. Watermelon also aids in hydrating the body. In addition, it has potassium, magnesium, and vitamins B1, B6, and C.

