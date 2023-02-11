Air pollution has become an inescapable part of our lives. As per the World health Organization (WHO), 99 percent of the world’s population breathes air that exceeds the WHO limits regarding polluted air. The common causes of air pollution are motor vehicles, household combustion devices, industrial units, and forest fires. The air around us can trap chemicals, pollen, secondhand smoke, etc. and these pollutants pose a high risk for our lungs. Daily exposure to polluted air can have an adverse impact on your lungs. It can cause long-term damage to organs like the brain, kidneys and liver. Fortunately, there are some ways to cleanse our lungs of pollutants and improve their health.

Here are some of the effective ways to improve the health of our lungs and reduce the impact of air pollution on them:

Do more aerobic exercises

Including aerobic exercises in your daily routine can improve the capacity of your lungs. Aerobic exercises include running, walking, cycling, swimming, dancing, boxing, and sports like tennis.

Include vitamin D in your diet

You can include vitamin D in your diet to improve the health of your lungs. A study by The Lancet revealed that an increase in the body’s vitamin D levels reduces the number of asthma attacks that need corticosteroid treatment. Vitamin D is usually found in animal products like salmon, eggs, and sardines.

Perform breathing exercises

Exercises like pursed lip breathing and belly breathing can improve lung function, especially for people who smoke or who have smoked in the past. These activities also help with chronic lung disease.

Change in diet

You can include foods in your diet that are lower in carbohydrates and higher in healthy fats to keep your lungs in good condition. Choose foods that contain anti-inflammatory antioxidants to reduce inflammation of your airways. Berries, dark chocolate and turmeric are some foods you can add to your diet.

Perform percussion

Percussion, or chest percussion, can be effective in improving the condition of your lungs. In this exercise, you will require assistance from another person. In chest percussion, you are made to lie down with your head lowered and tapped lightly on your back, from top to bottom. This helps to move the fluid out of your lungs.

