Here’s How to Support Your LGBTQ Friend or Colleague at Workplace 

It’s a harsh reality that life is not easy for people belonging to the LGBTQ community. In India, the community was provided comfort in September 2018 when the Supreme Court scrapped Section 377 which used to term gay sex as offence. The top court also ruled that discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation would be violation of fundamental rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of India. The Supreme Court ruling, however, did not mean an overnight end to discrimination against queer community.

Whether it’s home or a workplace, people from LGBTQ community are still struggling to find their place. If you have friends or colleagues at the workplace who belong to the LGBTQ community, then you should lend your support to them whenever you can. Here are a few simple practices which will help to support a queer friend or colleague at the workplace.

Don’t jump to conclusions

It’s good that you want to help out your queer friend or colleague, but you should also maintain your boundaries. If you think that the person is giving you hints of being a queer, then the most important thing is to never pressurise them into coming out. They should feel a sense of comfort in your presence and can take their own sweet time. You should not assume or jump to conclusions about their identity else it can get super awkward.

Speak up

You should condemn any homophobic jokes or behavior at your workplace as it can affect the mental health of your colleague. Additionally, if you don’t call out such behaviour, then your colleague, who has trusted you, will feel you condone such a mentality.

Educate others

There are many literate and well educated people who view homosexuality as some sort of a disease. You can find such people in your workplace too. You can help them understand about the LGBTQ community and that the queer people are also an equal part of the society.

Support your colleague

Make sure you never socially abandon your colleague since they are already dealing with other problems in their lives. Always support them in their endeavours and show your interest in pride parades.

