Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
1-min read

Here's How to Tackle Hidden Hunger in Children

A lack of micro-nutrients can lead to hidden hunger, causing severe underlying deficiencies that can hamper the overall growth and development of children.

IANS

Updated:December 24, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's How to Tackle Hidden Hunger in Children
Image used only for representation purpose.

Food is the most important requirement of our body after water. Mothers ensure that the meals cooked at home are the right combination of nutrition for everyday endurance and health requisites of their children.

However, there is lesser emphasis on the importance of micro-nutrients in a meal.

A lack of micro-nutrients can lead to hidden hunger, causing severe underlying deficiencies that can hamper the overall growth and development of children.

According to the health experts, hidden hunger is a micro-nutrient deficiency that occurs when the food consumed lacks the necessary vitamins and minerals for active growth and development. It starts setting in as early as three years of age.

Hence, it is more prevalent amongst children, mainly due to fussy eating habits, and consuming junk food, leading to an imbalanced nutritive intake of food.

"Over sixty per cent of children under five years of age in urban India are found to be anemic. The figure is even higher in rural areas, as per the fourth NFHS (National Family Health Survey) study," said Dr. Prathibha Babshet, MD - Ayurveda, R and D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

"Corroborating this, a recent study undertaken by UNICEF reveals that more than 80 percent of children in India between 10 to 19 years of age are found to be affected by hidden hunger, making them susceptible to, anemia, diabetes, and even heart-related disorders in the long run," Babshet added.

To tackle hidden hunger in children, Dr. Babshet advised key nutrients that can help: Protein in the form of pulses, milk, cheese, nuts, eggs, fish and meat.

A balanced diet is important for growth of children, but, incorporating nutrition supplements in the diet is of equal importance.

The primary aspects to remember while choosing a formula is that it should be scientifically researched and enriched with key nutrients and traditional ingredients that contribute to three key functions required for overall development: active growth, strong immunity and smart memory.

Milk proteins and Ginger play an important role in optimum growth. Nutritional supplement which is enriched with calcium and Vitamin B-complex, helps support bone health, and Ginger helps improve digestion, according to the experts.

Vitamin A, C, and E help improve immune functions. Tulasi supports helps improve respiratory wellness.

According to doctors, essential vitamins and minerals like Folic Acid, Vitamin B12, Iron, and Iodine support the nervous system. Almonds and Mandukaparni help improve memory.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram