Here’s How To Tell Whether You’re Overparenting

Okay, parents, it’s time to assess ourselves. Let’s take a seat and reflect. Do you frequently watch your child to make sure they’re making the “correct” choices, shield them from pain, and even shield them from having to deal with the repercussions of their own behaviour and actions?

You might be overparenting if the response to any of these questions is affirmative.

What is over parenting?

When a parent attempts to micromanage their child’s life, including choices, decisions, and even behaviour and actions, this is known as overparenting. Usually, it occurs as a result of the parent’s inability to witness their child’s harm, failure, or error. It can also be the case that you are an overly lenient parent and feel bad about correcting your kid for misbehaving. Overparenting could have detrimental effects on both you and your child. So the next time you start being overly protective, stop and think.

What harm is there?

The personality development of your child might be seriously harmed by an overprotective and indulgent parenting style. In particular, for necessities for which they should be independent and self-reliant, the child may become unduly dependent on their parents. Your youngster might not have the strength to accept failure or the fortitude to endure the challenges they will face sooner or later.

Your child may not be able to discover and develop their prospective skills to learn how to fearlessly defend and stand up for oneself if you overprotect them. Additionally, your children might not learn to accept responsibility for the results of their own activities.

Here’s how to determine whether you could be overparenting while keeping these potential concerns in mind.

Battles of wills with the child:

Do arguments or door-slamming between you and your child frequently follow your comments about their choices and decisions?

If you and your child are having a lot of power conflicts, you may be being overly demanding or picky. You can be limiting your child from gaining the necessary independence if you meddle too much with their decision-making, including what they dress, who they hang out with, and what they eat.

They can’t be seen being hurt:

Yes, you have travelled the globe and are aware of the likely solution to any issue. So, should you decide everything for your child?

We recognise that it can be challenging to step back, particularly when it comes to your child’s comfort, happiness, and wellbeing. But to truly learn how to face life, you have to let them stumble, make mistakes, and even be harmed.

Kids occasionally need to fail for themselves. They will learn from this how to approach situations differently and more effectively in the future.

You worry way too much:

It is very normal for a parent to be concerned for their child’s safety, particularly while they are separated from them. Constantly worrying about your child is one of the telltale signs that you are a loving and concerned parent, especially whether they are at school, in the park, or out with friends.

However, there is a potential that you may be overparenting, particularly if other parents appear to you to be “laidback” or “too relaxed.”

Your child may be unable to enjoy life, learn, develop, and explore themselves and their surroundings in a healthy way if you worry too much about them. You can be limiting your child from realising their full potential if you don’t treat them like intelligent people.

