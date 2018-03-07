Here's How to Up Your Style Game at Workplace

Personal presentation in a workplace impacts many aspects of business, when you look better it not only portrays a compelling image to your clients, but will also make you feel better about yourself, and this directly reflects a positive work attitude. Your surroundings may change from when you’re in the workplace to attending professional functions, having weekend downtime, or maintaining your relationships. You express your independence and individuality in your wardrobe with quality pieces that are tailored, versatile, and in style.And, it’s not just a matter of comfort. As women, we have the ability to express ourselves through our clothing, rather than being forced to wear a standardised uniform. Chief Stylist Sharmila Ahuja rolled down few tips to nail the look:It may sound obvious, but many get it wrong. If your clothes are too big or too small, they are not going to look good. Ensuring a proper fit applies to everything you are wearing.Any foul smell that anyone else can smell is not good. Using a mild deodorant or a perfume that's not over the top and dominating may help you feel accepted and welcomed. To get an idea of how you smell, ask someone you trust.The first thing people notice about you is your shoes. Make sure your shoes are polished and in good condition.Women neglect to choose lingerie designed for workwear and wear the same styles all week round. A full coverage light padded bra is recommended at work as it avoids spillage and will keep you comfortable for long hours. Invest in nude bras and basic solid colours. Also, fit matters when it comes to bra shopping. Wear cotton panties to keep you comfortable for the rest of the day. Visible panty lines and annoying chafing can be avoided by choosing the right underwear.Both men and women have to be cautious with bright colours. Clothes that are too flashy can be distracting and the visual equivalent of shouting.Not only is wearing inappropriate clothing distracting, it can also give off an inaccurate impression. Avoid too-short hemlines, too-tall heels, plunging necklines, and exposed undergarments. You can wear a V-neck shirt, but make sure you keep your legs covered. People end up discrediting themselves by looking too provocative.One of the biggest pet peeves is when women wear open-toed shoes without getting pedicures. If you're going to show your toes, make sure your toes are well-groomed.Never pair a big or bold necklace with an equally flashy pair of earrings or bracelet. They will compete with each other and distract from the look you're trying to create.Try something new and infuse a little bit of life into your workwear by opting for color. One can incorporate color not just by the clothes, but the accessories too. Brightly colored shoed, a scarf, or a more colorful bag can also add an extra element of style to an otherwise conservative outfit.