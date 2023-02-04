Flaky, dry skin got you down? Multani mitti, along with coconut oil can help your skin to get rid of dryness and other issues like dark spots and itchiness. A mixture of multani mitti and coconut oil helps you combat dryness by replenishing your skin’s natural oils and nutrients. These ingredients nourish the skin from within. Not only this, multani mitti works to prevent any inflammation and provides a cooling effect on the skin.

Prepare a home-made face pack with natural ingredients including multani mitti and coconut oil for a softer and a glowing skin.

Here we have mentioned the benefits and methods of multani mitti and coconut oil face pack.

Benefits of Multani Mitti and Coconut Oil Face Pack

Removes dryness

If you have dry and damaged skin, then mix coconut oil with multani mitti and apply it on the face. This face pack will help you to keep your skin soft, supple and hydrated.

Remove tanning

If your skin has turned black from exposure to sunlight, then use coconut oil along with multani mitti to remove tanning. The combination of coconut oil and Multani Mitti also helps in reducing pigmentation and dark spots.

Reduce swelling

Pimples and acne sometimes make your face swollen. Hence, you should use coconut oil along with multani mitti for better results. The mixture contains anti-inflammatory properties that aids in reducing swelling of the skin.

How to make Coconut Oil and Multani Mitti for a face pack?

Step 1: In a bowl, add 1 teaspoon multani mitti powder and 1-2 teaspoons coconut oil. Mix them well. Now, add raw milk or rose water as needed to make a paste of multani mitti. Prepare a smooth paste and apply on the face like a normal pack. Wash your face after drying for 15-20 minutes.

Step 2: In a bowl, add 1 teaspoon multani mitti, 1/2 teaspoon sandalwood powder, a pinch of turmeric and 2 teaspoons coconut oil, then add raw milk or rose water to it, you can also add lemon juice if you want. Mix well to make a smooth paste of all the ingredients. Apply it on the face and wash the face after applying it for 15-20 minutes.

In this way, you can easily make a face pack of multani mitti and coconut oil. You can increase or decrease the ingredients according to your need, but not the main ingredients. Apply the face pack on your face 2-3 times a week and see the wonders.

