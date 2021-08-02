Here’s How To Use Fenugreek Seeds For a Radiant Skin

The fenugreek seeds are of great use, not just as a food ingredient but also for several health benefits. The Fenugreek seeds are generally used for shining hair and stomach-related problems. However, many may not know that the common kitchen item can be used for healthy and radiant skin. If you want to free your face of acne and other ugly spots, then you should use a fenugreek-based face cream at home instead of chemical-based synthetic creams.

The ingredients needed for the face cream are commonly available in every household. The ingredients include Fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder and aloe vera gel. Follow these simple steps to make a face cream using Fenugreek seeds at home.

How to make the face cream

In order to create skin-lightening face cream, you need to first put fenugreek seeds in a mixer and grind them into a fine powder. Add the powder to a cup of water and boil it in a pot for a while on low flame. Add a little turmeric power to the boiling water. Once the water is reduced to a slightly thick paste, turn off the flame. Strain the mix and let it cool down. Add the aloe vera gel to the paste and store it in an airtight jar. Keep it in the refrigerator.

At night, wash your face with cold water. After drying off, apply this skin-lightening face cream and rub it on your face in a circular motion for a couple of minutes. The next day, wash it off.

Benefits

Fenugreek has numerous antibacterial properties, and is extremely rich in nutrients such as Vitamins A and C. Using the DIY fenugreek lotion on your face will help remove scars, acne, tanning, sunburn and any other kind of blemishes that may be present on the face. Your skin will also become brighter.

