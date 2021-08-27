Here’s How To Use Leftover Sweets At Home

Sweets are important for any occasion, be it Holi, Diwali, Dhanteras or any other festive day. At times even after an occasion is over there is a huge amount of leftover sweets at home. If you don’t feel like consuming the rest of the sweets, then it’s best to use them to make some new dishes.
Let’s today learn a new dish using the Barfi, the common sweet for any festival day. Leftover barfi can be used to make paratha. Barfi parath, though very uncommon, is extremely easy to make and tastes good.
Ingredients to make Barfi Paratha
- Khoya Barfi - 8-10 pieces of it
- A pinch of cardamom powder
- Flour
- Ghee
Method of making Barfi Paratha
- First, take some khoya barfi in a container
- After that, mash them well before mixing cardamom powder in it.
- Add water as required to the flour to make a fine dough
- Make a little ball of dough, flatten it and stuff a spoon of mashed barfi
- Place the ball on a rolling board and flatten it like a paratha
- Then, put it on the pan to bake or fry lightly (frying is preferable)
- Flip the paratha till it’s cooked properly on both sides.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here