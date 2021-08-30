Here's How to Use Mosambi for Glowing Skin and Other Household Purposes

Mosambi is one of the most delicious and nutrient-dense citrus fruits. It is also known as sweet lime. Besides, it is also loaded with vital nutrients. Consuming Mosambi as part of a daily diet can provide numerous health benefits. However, this fruit is capable of treating a lot of skin issues as well.

Dark lips, blackheads, under eye circles are some of the common skin issues that people face during the summer season. Many people try expensive creams and face cleansers but when a cheap remedy that includes mosambi is available, why spend money on expensive skin treatments.

To use it, cut a mosambi into two pieces and gently rub one half on your face in a circular motion. Do this for around 10-12 minutes and then wipe off the remaining juice from your face using a soft cloth or tissue. Gently wash your face with water.

Simultaneously, the scrub made from mosambi peel can also be used to lighten the back of your neck, underarms, elbows and knees. All you have to do is just rub the scrub gently on the affected area.

From the Mosambi peel, a home cleanser can also be made. To make the cleanser, first boil a liter of water in a container, add mosambi peels to the water and let it boil again for five minutes. After that let the water cool down a bit. Squeeze the peels and filter the water and keep it in a separate vessel. Now mix one spoon of baking soda and one spoon of neem oil in it. Fill it in a spray bottle and keep it. You can use it to clean the bathroom, kitchen and utensils. Along with this, it can also keep the smell coming from pots at bay and keep the pests away from plants.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here