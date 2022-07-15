Here's how To Wash Clothes Effortlessly In A Small Washing Machine

Washing loads of clothes in one go in a small capacity washing machine can be a difficult task. Here, we have listed some tips so that you can easily wash all the clothes in a small washing machine without too much work.

Level of water

The capacity of water in small washing machines is less. So, fill the water up to the mentioned level given in the washing machine and avoid filling it more than that.

Quantity of clothes

Washing heavy clothes in a small washing machine not only increases the load on the machine but also takes a lot of time to clean the clothes. Therefore, do not put all the heavy clothes in the machine at once.

Limited use of detergent

Avoid adding too much detergent while washing clothes in a washing machine. By adding more detergent powder, the layer of detergent on the upper part of the machine gets deposited as well as affects the performance of the machine.

Take special care of washing machine:

For better and long-lasting functioning of the washing machine, check all the clothes properly and empty the pockets before putting them into the machine. Keep in mind that things made of plastic, any tissue, coins and keys should not remain in the clothes at all. Also, avoid keeping wet clothes in the machine for a long time.

