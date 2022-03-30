Here's How Walking Improves Your Physical and Mental Health

Walking is a form of exercise which everyone should include in their daily activities. Instead of taking the lift, take the stairs. If you have a desk job that requires you to sit for hours, then get up from your seat every hour or two and just walk a little around your desk to keep your body moving. Walking has several benefits for physical, mental and social health.

Weight Loss

Walking briskly for an hour helps you burn a lot of calories. In case, you want to maintain a healthy weight without hitting the gym, then try walking.

Good for heart

A healthy heart determines a healthy body. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, walking is suggested to be a great way to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Not just this, walking also regulates blood circulation, which in turn keeps the blood pressure on the point.

Effective for people with diabetes

A study published in Diabetes Care journal in 2013 highlights that a 15-minute walk after every meal improves blood sugar levels. The people who remain inactive usually see a rise in blood sugar level after eating in comparison to people who take a walk.

Reduces stress

Stress might lead to a number of mental issues in people. It also takes a dig at the physiological health of a person. Therefore, it is important to manage it. Research has shown that while we walk a chemical known as endorphins is released. It is said to be effective in enhancing our mood and making us feel relaxed and calm.

Improves sleep quality

When our muscles are relaxed and our brain is free, we tend to sleep better. A study published in the Sleep Health journal tried to connect the dots between physical activities like walking with improved sleep. It was found that people who usually spend an active day gets a good night’s sleep.

Relieves joint paint

People who suffer from frequent joint pain should try walking as pain relief. Walking helps in lubricating and strengthening the muscles which support joints like the hip, knee among others. Walking for at least 30 minutes will prove helpful in releasing the pain.

Induces self-realisation

While doing an intense gym workout, your body and mind focus on shredding the calories, walking makes you connect with yourself. When you have a lot going on in your head, just go out for a walk to clear your head. It is helpful for self-esteem, self-perception.

