Here's How You Can Add Chic Vibe to Your Home Decor

Want to give your home a hotel inspired make-over? Here's how you can do it.

IANS

Updated:July 29, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Here's How You Can Add Chic Vibe to Your Home Decor
Representative Image
Do you want your home decor to resonate with the chic interiors of a hotel? Well, it is possible to create that vibe in your home with minimal effort.

Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director at AkzoNobel India, and Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries Ltd, shared how one can combine hotel chic with the real house warmth.

* One of the quickest ways to give home a hotel inspired make-over is opting for accent walls. Hotels use accent walls to create a focal point by use of a colour that stands out.

* To bring in the whimsical vibe of hotel décor, choose a palette which is elegant but relaxed, with whimsical and playful touches. For example, a gently muted mix of romantic powder pinks (super candy) and blues create (satin blue) calm, with spiced honey bringing depth and sophistication to the look. Plain, pale wood, simple hand-made vessels and pretty fabrics add to the contemplative, centred feel of this home.

* Real wood flooring is one element that is timeless and is always incorporated in hotel rooms. Premium engineered wood floors are perfect to add an elegant touch that gives your home an ultra-modern vibe.

* Bring in a vivid combination through a stunning white couch with a combination of emerald green and black and white chevron patterned cushions. Add side tables in light tanned laminates to balance the look of the room.

* Layering textures is another element that is excessively used in hotels. Textures have a tactile element to them and never fail to create an authentic and rich look to your interiors. Bring in a variety of layers through throw blankets, cushions and faux rugs along with textured laminates which look breath-taking without being heavy on your pockets.

