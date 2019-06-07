Here’s How You Can Check the Quality of Fruits and Vegetables

Buying quality food is a tough task these days, given the amount of food adulteration available even in raw products. While this has raised a concern globally, the United Nations has decided to initiate the observance of World Food Safety Day every June 7.

After numerous cases of deaths due to ill-treated food, UN, along with WHO and FAO, has come up with this initiative. While fruits and vegetables don’t come with an expiration date unlike most packaged food items, you can always keep some tips in mind in order to buy quality vegetable and fruits.

It is always important to examine fruits and vegetables as you buy them, which helps you buy fresh products.

Here’s how you can check you buy:

Greens: You should also look for green and crispy looking vegetables while buying celery, parsley, dill, kale, leafy lettuce and broccoli. If the vegetable appears pale, yellow, wilted, or brown, do not buy it as its freshness won’t last long.

Cabbage: While the cabbage might look fresh on the outside, it might have an insect inside. Look for the head and avoid buying any cabbage with a hole.

Root vegetables: Turnips, carrots, beets, sweet potatoes, etc should feel heavy while buying. Skip buying them if the skin doesn’t look smooth and wrinkle-free. Always check for the artificial colour.

Potatoes: Look for potatoes without wrinkles. While one should never buy a green potato, it’s better to look for potatoes with some dirt as they are fresh out of soil. Do not buy if the eyes of the potatoes are starting to sprout.

Onion and Garlic: Look for heavy and hard onions and garlic, which should not have any sprouting.

Grapes: Lift up the grape bunch. If it’s ripening, the grapes will start to fall off the brunch. Always go for fresh grapes with clean brunch.

Citrus fruits: Lemons, oranges, grapefruits and tangerines should always be fresh and should not have brown spots.