Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
» »
1-min read

Here’s How You Can Check the Quality of Fruits and Vegetables

It is always important to examine fruits and vegetables as you buy them, which helps you buy fresh products.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here’s How You Can Check the Quality of Fruits and Vegetables
Representative image
Loading...

Buying quality food is a tough task these days, given the amount of food adulteration available even in raw products. While this has raised a concern globally, the United Nations has decided to initiate the observance of World Food Safety Day every June 7.

After numerous cases of deaths due to ill-treated food, UN, along with WHO and FAO, has come up with this initiative. While fruits and vegetables don’t come with an expiration date unlike most packaged food items, you can always keep some tips in mind in order to buy quality vegetable and fruits.

It is always important to examine fruits and vegetables as you buy them, which helps you buy fresh products.

Here’s how you can check you buy:

Greens: You should also look for green and crispy looking vegetables while buying celery, parsley, dill, kale, leafy lettuce and broccoli. If the vegetable appears pale, yellow, wilted, or brown, do not buy it as its freshness won’t last long.

Cabbage: While the cabbage might look fresh on the outside, it might have an insect inside. Look for the head and avoid buying any cabbage with a hole.

Root vegetables: Turnips, carrots, beets, sweet potatoes, etc should feel heavy while buying. Skip buying them if the skin doesn’t look smooth and wrinkle-free. Always check for the artificial colour.

Potatoes: Look for potatoes without wrinkles. While one should never buy a green potato, it’s better to look for potatoes with some dirt as they are fresh out of soil. Do not buy if the eyes of the potatoes are starting to sprout.

Onion and Garlic: Look for heavy and hard onions and garlic, which should not have any sprouting.

Grapes: Lift up the grape bunch. If it’s ripening, the grapes will start to fall off the brunch. Always go for fresh grapes with clean brunch.

Citrus fruits: Lemons, oranges, grapefruits and tangerines should always be fresh and should not have brown spots.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram