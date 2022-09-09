Here's How You Can Control Type 2 Diabetes if Not Reverse it Completely

Stress, bad lifestyle and tension have led to rising cases of diabetes. Not just elders, but people of all ages are prone to diabetes. When a person’s blood sugar level goes higher than normal and lasts for a long time, then there is a problem of diabetes.

Blood sugar levels usually increase due to insulin resistance. If there is insulin resistance in our body, the risk of diabetes increases manifold. Diabetes affects all parts of the body, including the heart, brain and bones.

Top showsha video

There are various types of diabetes and the most common is type 2 diabetes. Let’s find out more about type 2 diabetes and if it is reversible.

What is type 2 diabetes?

A large number of people are vulnerable to type 2 diabetes. This is the most common type of diabetes. In type 2 diabetes, insulin is made in the person’s body, but due to resistance, it is not used properly. In such a situation, the blood sugar level increases. Type 2 diabetes can be caused by many reasons, including deteriorating lifestyle and obesity.

Can Type 2 Diabetes reverse?

According to the Healthline report, diabetes is a condition that can be controlled through treatment and a better lifestyle. However, even after treatment, there is a risk of high blood sugar levels among diabetes patients. This cannot be completely eradicated through treatment.

However, you can always control it by taking care of medicines and maintaining a healthy lifestyle and food. Many a time, diabetic patients control blood sugar levels for several months without medicines, but this does not mean that diabetes is over. If you show negligence in eating, drinking and physical activity, then blood sugar will increase again.

Tips to control diabetes

Check your blood sugar level daily

Walk for at least 30 minutes every day

Keep yourself as physically active as possible

Include seasonal fruits and vegetables in the diet

Do not stop medicines without a doctor’s advice

Try to control your weight

It is important to completely distance yourself from alcohol

Avoid consuming sugary drinks

Contact the doctor immediately if you have trouble

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here