Here’s How You Can Create Sustainable Wardrobe and Contribute Towards Better Planet

The perils of fast fashion in this consumerist era are galore. Not only does fast fashion destroy the planet, many leading brands that promote this trend do not treat their employees from the global south with fair working conditions. If you want to make this planet a better place, you can start by creating a sustainable wardrobe. Stop or reduce ordering clothes from brands that offer a cheaper version of high-end brands appealing to the Instagram fashion generation. Let us take a look at other ways you can promote slow fashion that is climate conscious:

Do your research

As a consumer who cares about the climate crisis and is aware of the impact fast fashion has on our planet, make it your responsibility to research how a clothing brand practices sustainability. With the help of social media one can directly question a brand and ask how they source their fabric and how their employees are treated. If a brand is not so open about its sustainable practices, chances are they are not climate conscious.

Buy clothes that you know you will wear time and again

Instead of investing in one clothing item that is just part of a transient trend, buy clothing items that you know you will be wearing on multiple occasions. Or if you do have a statement clothing item you can restyle them and wear it on a different occasion. Case in point, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie opened her wardrobe for her daughters for their red carpet looks last year. Angelina’s daughter Zahara Jolie Pitt upcycled the actress’ 2014 Oscars outfit for the premiere of Eternals. Zahara wore the dazzling Elie Saab couture gown. While 15-year-old Shiloh Jolie Pitt donned a beige dress which was a reworked version of the Gabriela Hearst slip that Angelina wore last year.

Change your shopping behaviour

It is high time that we change our perspective on fashion in this day and age. British actress Emma Watson often promotes vintage clothing and shows us how not to succumb to fashion fads and trends. One can go for rental fashion if they are trying to fit in a trend. With tonnes of unwanted clothes being dumped at landfills, not recycled, every year, it is better that we share wardrobes and contribute to the circular economy for a more sustainable future.

How are you going to create a sustainable wardrobe?

