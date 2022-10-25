Here’s How You Can Detoxify Your Body Post-Diwali Festivities

It could be difficult to maintain a healthy diet during Diwali while being surrounded by mountains of laddus, barfi, namkeens, and other tempting delicacies. Many of us must have indulged in kaju katlis, soan papdis, chaats, pizza, pasta and fried dishes during the Diwali festivities. But what next? Stress, guilt, regret and weight gain. If you also have been worried about eating too much during the festival, follow these post-Diwali detoxes to get back to being your normal and healthy self.

Lemon Drink

Lemon drink acts as a diuretic and helps with detoxifying the body. Start your mornings with lukewarm lemon water without salt. After two hours sip some lemon water by adding rock salt. Again, after two hours, drink a glass of coconut water and repeat this thrice a day.

Feast on veggies

Consume at least two to three large servings of vegetables every day. Choose baked or sauteed vegetables or those prepared with a simple masala or tadka. Eat peas, beans and green leafy vegetables, carrots for fibre intake and flush out toxins from the body.

Snacks

Instead of munching on fritters and cookies, choose dry fruits and nuts for snacking. You can also eat fresh fruit.

There are many reasons why post-Diwali detox is important –

Maintain Weight

Most people gain weight during celebrations. Detoxification, therefore, helps you to reduce your calorie intake and lose weight. You may keep your weight in check after the festival by making the right food choices.

Cut down on extra sugar intake

When we consume more and more sugar, whether it be in the form of mithai, beverages, or anything else, our bodies become more insulin-dependent. Consequently, our pancreas come under pressure which later may lead to weight gain, diabetes, and persistent fatigue.

Remove Toxins

Detoxification allows us to give our organs a rest and a break. It helps your body rid itself of toxins which were consumed through calorie-dense foods.

