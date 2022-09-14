Here’s How You Can Find Out If Your Teenager Has Depression; Check Symptoms Here

Youngsters, especially teenagers, go through a hard time without sharing much with anyone from that particular period of time. They may have to go through changing moods due to hormone changes, face loneliness, experience rejection when making social connections, and face academic failures and parental pressure among a slew of concerns.

If you’re a parent reading this or a young person yourself, you must be curious about the defining markers of depression and the concerns it brings along. Research agreed that teenagers and youngsters are one of the most widely affected groups by mental health troubles.

A study titled Depression in young people (2022) noted that depression rates in young people have risen sharply in the past decade, which is of concern because “adolescence is a period of rapid social, emotional, and cognitive development and key life transitions.”

Teenagers may retreat into introverted personalities and face significant hurdles while trying to communicate their feelings. As such, how can you determine if your teenager is simply in a bad mood or depressed? Read on to know more.

Genetic or hereditary factors– According to the study, teenagers who have a history of depression, exposure to ‘social stressors’ such as bullying, stressful life events, discordant relationships such as divorced or separated parents, etc may mean that they are likely to suffer from depression.

Chronic illness– For parents of chronically ill or sexually abused children, it is more important than ever to keep an eye out for mental health concerns such as depression. The study stated that these sub-groups of teenagers (as all young people differ in life experiences) are especially at high-risk for depression.

Keep an eye out for irritability– While teenagers are known for sour moods and wildly conflicting emotions, clinical antecedents for spotting depression include depressive symptoms, anxiety, and irritability.

How can you help?

The study stated that evidence favored “indicated prevention and targeted prevention to universal prevention.” School-based and community-based social interventions may also provide the affected teen with some relief. However, be patient as you navigate the unfamiliar waters of mental health and begin with a stepwise treatment approach with the help of an expert.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here