Here’s How You Can Identify if You Are in a One-Sided Relationship

Often when we are in a relationship, there’s no harm in going that extra mile and making it special for your partner. However in one-sided relationships one can be easily blinded, as everything seems to be fine due to the affection you have for the person.

However, one should always understand the difference between a relationship and a one-sided affection. One-sided relationships can be frustrating and takes a toll on your mental health after a point of time if there is no reciprocation from the opposite camp. Here are a few things to look out for to understand the status of your relationship.

Is it always you who is talking?

Communication is usually the best way to understand. In a relationship, the effort to express and communicate is normally two ways. Simply put, if you are the only one who is putting in the effort there are chances that you are in a one-sided relationship. This might also reflect in other aspects where you may understand that you are not a priority for the person you are taking all the efforts for.

Adjusting and letting go:

It is quite natural that we defend our partner’s actions within our social circle. However, this cannot be a routine and that too from only your side. Constant justification of your partner’s actions can also mean that they are all seeing something that you are not or are ignorant of due to your affection. The whole process of safeguarding their reputation within your social circle itself is stressful and exhausting.

Are you the only one apologizing?

Accepting one’s mistake is understandable, however, if you are the only one apologizing, even when you are not at fault, then that’s an issue you should look into. This is one of the biggest sign of a one-sided relationship. Another major sign of a one-sided relationship is that your partner is probably manipulative and is always making you feel bad for things you have no reason to worry about.

You are the only one concerned

When you are in a one-sided relationship, your partner will almost never show interest in your well-being and will not even strike a conversation about you. This can be a mentally taxing and is an awful feeling to be in.

Relationship adds to your stress

Relationships are not easy and efforts are needed to balance out and maintain a healthy bond. However, if you are in a one-sided relationship, there will be no interest or the person will never take efforts to overcome any problems. Besides, it is you who is worried about a breakup and that it’s all your fault.

