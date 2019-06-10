English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s How You Can Improve Your Mental Well-being at Workplace
Workplace affects a person’s mental health in a significant way, tempering the working capability of a person.
A modern office space.
Loading...
After enjoying a weekend break, it becomes difficult for many to return back to work on Monday, giving birth to the famous terms ‘Monday Blues’. To combat the Monday blues, every Monday, #MondayMotivation trends on Twitter.
These #MondayMotivation tweets often talk about mental health as it affects our daily life, beginning with the workplace. WHO defines mental health as “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”
Workplace affects a person’s mental health in a significant way, tempering the working capability of a person. An unhealthy workplace can lead to an increase in the worse mental well-being of a person, resulting in an unproductive work environment.
Here are a few tips you can keep in mind to improve the mental well-being at the workplace:
Normalize the conversation: It is very important to have an open dialogue about mental well-being at the workplace. A normalize practice of conversation about mental health can help the employees open up when they seek help. It is equally important to help consultants who can encourage a healthy dialogue among employees.
Encourage self-care: While it is important for an organization to help their employees open up about mental stress at the workplace, it is equally important to take care of oneself to combat different types of stress. One should involve in small tasks that’ll help them build resilience over time. Involving in basics getting plenty of sleep, eating healthy, drinking water, and exercising are crucial for overall wellbeing.
Choose a medical package that mental health: While choosing your medical package, ask your employer to involve mental healthcare benefits. It is important to reach to a consultant, as and when required. In addition, employers should also help employees in establishing a strong financial foundation by offering financially-focused benefits, like life and disability insurance, retirement savings options, and supplemental health benefits.
Flexible work hours: While one cannot let their employee leave work and sit back at home for mental healthcare, they can help by providing flexible hours or facilities like working from home. Burdening employees with unnecessary work often leads to an unhealthy work/life balance, reducing the productivity of the employees. Therefore, to maximize employees’ productivity, it is important to take care of their mental well-being.
Decorate your workstation: At times, working at an unorganized place causes irritation, disturbing your mental well-being. To avoid this, decorate your work stations, put pictures and quotes that motivate you. Add plants for some greenery and positivity.
These #MondayMotivation tweets often talk about mental health as it affects our daily life, beginning with the workplace. WHO defines mental health as “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”
Workplace affects a person’s mental health in a significant way, tempering the working capability of a person. An unhealthy workplace can lead to an increase in the worse mental well-being of a person, resulting in an unproductive work environment.
Here are a few tips you can keep in mind to improve the mental well-being at the workplace:
Normalize the conversation: It is very important to have an open dialogue about mental well-being at the workplace. A normalize practice of conversation about mental health can help the employees open up when they seek help. It is equally important to help consultants who can encourage a healthy dialogue among employees.
Encourage self-care: While it is important for an organization to help their employees open up about mental stress at the workplace, it is equally important to take care of oneself to combat different types of stress. One should involve in small tasks that’ll help them build resilience over time. Involving in basics getting plenty of sleep, eating healthy, drinking water, and exercising are crucial for overall wellbeing.
Choose a medical package that mental health: While choosing your medical package, ask your employer to involve mental healthcare benefits. It is important to reach to a consultant, as and when required. In addition, employers should also help employees in establishing a strong financial foundation by offering financially-focused benefits, like life and disability insurance, retirement savings options, and supplemental health benefits.
Flexible work hours: While one cannot let their employee leave work and sit back at home for mental healthcare, they can help by providing flexible hours or facilities like working from home. Burdening employees with unnecessary work often leads to an unhealthy work/life balance, reducing the productivity of the employees. Therefore, to maximize employees’ productivity, it is important to take care of their mental well-being.
Decorate your workstation: At times, working at an unorganized place causes irritation, disturbing your mental well-being. To avoid this, decorate your work stations, put pictures and quotes that motivate you. Add plants for some greenery and positivity.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
- Samantha Akkineni Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours in Social Media Post, Releases First Song of Oh Baby
- Internet Cannot Get Over Kohli's 'Priceless' Reaction to Dhoni's Whistling Six Against Australia
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Five Tips to Improve Your Shooting Skills
- AIFF Announces Intercontinental Cup 2019 Fixtures: India Open Tournament vs Tajikistan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results