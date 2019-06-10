Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Here’s How You Can Improve Your Mental Well-being at Workplace

Workplace affects a person’s mental health in a significant way, tempering the working capability of a person.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
Here’s How You Can Improve Your Mental Well-being at Workplace
A modern office space.
Loading...
After enjoying a weekend break, it becomes difficult for many to return back to work on Monday, giving birth to the famous terms ‘Monday Blues’. To combat the Monday blues, every Monday, #MondayMotivation trends on Twitter.

These #MondayMotivation tweets often talk about mental health as it affects our daily life, beginning with the workplace. WHO defines mental health as “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”

Workplace affects a person’s mental health in a significant way, tempering the working capability of a person. An unhealthy workplace can lead to an increase in the worse mental well-being of a person, resulting in an unproductive work environment.

Here are a few tips you can keep in mind to improve the mental well-being at the workplace:

Normalize the conversation: It is very important to have an open dialogue about mental well-being at the workplace. A normalize practice of conversation about mental health can help the employees open up when they seek help. It is equally important to help consultants who can encourage a healthy dialogue among employees.

Encourage self-care: While it is important for an organization to help their employees open up about mental stress at the workplace, it is equally important to take care of oneself to combat different types of stress. One should involve in small tasks that’ll help them build resilience over time. Involving in basics getting plenty of sleep, eating healthy, drinking water, and exercising are crucial for overall wellbeing.

Choose a medical package that mental health: While choosing your medical package, ask your employer to involve mental healthcare benefits. It is important to reach to a consultant, as and when required. In addition, employers should also help employees in establishing a strong financial foundation by offering financially-focused benefits, like life and disability insurance, retirement savings options, and supplemental health benefits.

Flexible work hours: While one cannot let their employee leave work and sit back at home for mental healthcare, they can help by providing flexible hours or facilities like working from home. Burdening employees with unnecessary work often leads to an unhealthy work/life balance, reducing the productivity of the employees. Therefore, to maximize employees’ productivity, it is important to take care of their mental well-being.

Decorate your workstation: At times, working at an unorganized place causes irritation, disturbing your mental well-being. To avoid this, decorate your work stations, put pictures and quotes that motivate you. Add plants for some greenery and positivity.
