Here's How You Can Keep Dry, Frizzy Hair at Bay This Summer

The summer season brings along with it dry and frizzy hair. Instead of spending money on expensive products and salon visits to find the perfect solution, you can try and rely on Ayurveda to do its magic. Simple remedies and tips can help you in making your dry and frizzy hair shiny and silky.

Vaidya Mihir Khatri, an ayurvedic practitioner from Dr Khatri’s Shashwat Ayurvedam, shared a reel on his Instagram handle, elaborating on the benefits of ayurvedic remedies and the wonder these two simple ingredients can do for your hair.

All you need is amla powder and castor oil. According to Vaidya Mihir Khatri, dry and frizzy hair can be easily converted into silky and shiny hair.

Here’s all you need to do to make this simple paste- amla powder, water, and 10 ml of castor oil.

To make the paste, mix amla powder and water. Add castor oil to this mixture depending on the length of your hair. Then apply this paste to your hair and scalp. Keep it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with water.

Note that no shampoo should be used after applying and rinsing the paste. Use of shampoo should be either after 6-8 hours or the next day.

Vaidya Khatri also sheds light on another pertinent problem encountered during summers and that is an itchy scalp and body. To counter this, Vaidya Khatri recommends -

1. Add neem leaves to boiling water. Then add this water to your bathing water.

2. Chewing on 4-5 neem leaves each day.

Vaidya Mihir Khatri also suggests avoiding citrus and sour food items along with excessive salt during summers.

