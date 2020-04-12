Here's How You Can Make Jalebi at Home

Even though the country is undergoing a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in order to curb the novel coronavirus, it is almost impossible to curtail the craving of good food. In fact, some would claim that their craving for food has increased since they have a lot of free time these days.

Indians who are known to have a sweet tooth relish Jalebi with or without any occasion. But since during these days one cannot step out of their houses due to COVID-19, here is how you can make jalebi at home.

The dish which is commonly available everywhere can be made out of ingredients that are usually present at home. The items you need for the dish include, all-purpose flour, hung curd, ghee, sugar, strands of saffron, powdered green cardamom, cornflour, baking soda, sunflower oil, water, rose essence, and edible food colour.

To begin with, you will have to prepare a batter, to do so mix all-purpose flour, cornflour and baking soda in a bowl.

-- After that add some and orange food colour in it. For making a thick batter out of it add some curd and water.

-- The batter should have pouring consistency so mix accordingly.

-- Let the batter ferment overnight or set it aside for 8-10 hours

-- For making sugar syrup heat water in a pan over medium flame.

-- Put sugar, mix till its fully dissolved. After that simmer it till it attains one string consistency. Add some saffron, cardamom powder and rose essence and stir well.

-- For frying the Jalebis, heat oil in a pan on a medium flame for deep frying.

-- Put the batter in a muslin cloth and make a hole in the cloth for squeezing out the batter.

-- Make concentric from inside to outside.

-- Fry them till crisp and golden.

-- Put the jalebi in the sugar syrup for 2 to 3 minutes. Ensure that the syrup is warm and not hot.

Your Jalebi is now ready to be served.

