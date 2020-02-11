Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Here's How You Can Make Valentine Week 2020 Special

Wondering how to make this Valentine Week special for your loved one? These ideas may come in handy.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's How You Can Make Valentine Week 2020 Special
Ranveer Singh -Deepika Padukone

With the onset of February, love birds start chirping. The week of love starts from February 7 and culminates on February 14. People usually start planning for Valentine’s Day well in advance, trying to make it a special and memorable event for their beloved.

Wondering how to make this Valentine Week special for your loved one? These ideas might help you along in making Valentine’s Day a special affair.

Spend the day together

The day provides couples with an opportunity to spend time in each other’s company. One can plan the day well in advance and spend a quality time together. Being in close proximity to each other brings a sense of belonging. Decide all the favourite places you like going to together and map out a journey for the day. You can also visit some memorable places. Try visiting places which hold special significance for you. The place where you first met, or where you had your first date could be perfect to go to to relive those memories.

Plan a dinner

What does he/she love? Is it Italian or is it Continental? Or does she prefer a simple candle light dinner at home? On Valentine’s Day lovers can plan to have the dinner together and can visit a restaurant or hire a chef to cook for them at home, thus giving each other some intimate moments over their favourite meal.

Surprise your better half with gifts

What can be better than surprising your beloved with a gift. Pretend you have forgotten the day before quickly whipping out the gift that you had already planned and bought for her. It need not be expensive, a collage of images from all the times you have spent together could be the perfect gift.

Wear red and pink outfits

Show the world you are in love! On Valentine's day, sport similar red and white outfits and scream love to the world around you.

Get clicked together

Create memories. Love warrants you capture every moment that you spend with each other. Click all the possible images you can with each other on Valentine’s Day and at the end of the day create the perfect collage celebrating your love for each other.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram