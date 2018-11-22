English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's How You Can Make Your Sagging Skin Firm Again
Here are few steps that can help you in getting rid of the sagging skin.
Kim Kardashian and Kris jenner Image: @KrisJenner/Instagram
Loading...
As you start ageing, skin may begin to sag as a consequence of a natural loss and weakening of collagen and elastin. However keeping in mind a few basic steps can help you in getting rid of the sagging skin.
Neeleshwari Basak, owner of Worldwide Institute of Grooming and Pageants, and Arpita Das, Managing Director of Beauness By Arpita, list some steps.
Smart SPF
UV damage speeds up the loss of firmness of the skin, therefore wearing a moisturizer with a broad spectrum sunscreen on a daily basis is the easiest way to help prevent sagging.
Moisturize smartly
It is highly recommended to apply a moisturizer with vitamins C and E both morning and night to your face and neck. Moisturizing is important to keep the skin firm and smooth as you age. While selecting the right moisturizer, look for ingredients like Aloe Vera, soy protein, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin A.
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ shironosov / Istock.com)
Need extra effort
To improve the appearance of the skin that is already slightly saggy, you should look for moisturizer with the right, powerful ingredients. Go for a moisturizer that contains peptides and Niacinimide (or vitamin B3), it will help strengthen your skin's natural moisture barrier and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Proper massage
A hydrated skin is indeed fuller and massaging the moisturizer into the skin in a circular motion for a few minutes will improve the blood circulation and will give a temporary plumping effect to your skin. Do massage your neck in upward direction that will prevent any sagging of the skin in that area
Do facial exercise
Follow some facial exercises that are able to prevent sagging. Regularly do the facial exercises after applying the moisturizer because it will prevent your skin from pulling. The first exercise is to smile without moving your cheeks and hold it for a few seconds, then release. Do this 10 times. Another exercise is - smile as broadly as you can and place your fingers on the top of your cheekbones. Push down the cheekbones with your fingers for 10 seconds. Repeat this 5 times.
Image: Getty/ Representative Image[/caption]
Neeleshwari Basak, owner of Worldwide Institute of Grooming and Pageants, and Arpita Das, Managing Director of Beauness By Arpita, list some steps.
Smart SPF
UV damage speeds up the loss of firmness of the skin, therefore wearing a moisturizer with a broad spectrum sunscreen on a daily basis is the easiest way to help prevent sagging.
Moisturize smartly
It is highly recommended to apply a moisturizer with vitamins C and E both morning and night to your face and neck. Moisturizing is important to keep the skin firm and smooth as you age. While selecting the right moisturizer, look for ingredients like Aloe Vera, soy protein, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin A.
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ shironosov / Istock.com)
Need extra effort
To improve the appearance of the skin that is already slightly saggy, you should look for moisturizer with the right, powerful ingredients. Go for a moisturizer that contains peptides and Niacinimide (or vitamin B3), it will help strengthen your skin's natural moisture barrier and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Proper massage
A hydrated skin is indeed fuller and massaging the moisturizer into the skin in a circular motion for a few minutes will improve the blood circulation and will give a temporary plumping effect to your skin. Do massage your neck in upward direction that will prevent any sagging of the skin in that area
Do facial exercise
Follow some facial exercises that are able to prevent sagging. Regularly do the facial exercises after applying the moisturizer because it will prevent your skin from pulling. The first exercise is to smile without moving your cheeks and hold it for a few seconds, then release. Do this 10 times. Another exercise is - smile as broadly as you can and place your fingers on the top of your cheekbones. Push down the cheekbones with your fingers for 10 seconds. Repeat this 5 times.
Image: Getty/ Representative Image[/caption]
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro For Rs 12,999
- WhatsApp Update: Soon Users Will Watch Videos Directly From Notifications
- #90sMoviesIn2018: How 'Phool Aur Kaante', Ajay Devgn's Debut Film, Glorified Invasion of Privacy, & Mindless Violence
- Ranji Trophy Takeaways: Kerala, Manipur Register Historic Wins; Milind Kumar Continues to Pile on Runs
- Claudio Ranieri's Task at Struggling Fulham: Getting Back to Basics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...