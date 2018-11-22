Here's How You Can Make Your Sagging Skin Firm Again

As you start ageing, skin may begin to sag as a consequence of a natural loss and weakening of collagen and elastin. However keeping in mind a few basic steps can help you in getting rid of the sagging skin.Neeleshwari Basak, owner of Worldwide Institute of Grooming and Pageants, and Arpita Das, Managing Director of Beauness By Arpita, list some steps.UV damage speeds up the loss of firmness of the skin, therefore wearing a moisturizer with a broad spectrum sunscreen on a daily basis is the easiest way to help prevent sagging.It is highly recommended to apply a moisturizer with vitamins C and E both morning and night to your face and neck. Moisturizing is important to keep the skin firm and smooth as you age. While selecting the right moisturizer, look for ingredients like Aloe Vera, soy protein, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Vitamin A.Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ shironosov / Istock.com)To improve the appearance of the skin that is already slightly saggy, you should look for moisturizer with the right, powerful ingredients. Go for a moisturizer that contains peptides and Niacinimide (or vitamin B3), it will help strengthen your skin's natural moisture barrier and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.A hydrated skin is indeed fuller and massaging the moisturizer into the skin in a circular motion for a few minutes will improve the blood circulation and will give a temporary plumping effect to your skin. Do massage your neck in upward direction that will prevent any sagging of the skin in that areaFollow some facial exercises that are able to prevent sagging. Regularly do the facial exercises after applying the moisturizer because it will prevent your skin from pulling. The first exercise is to smile without moving your cheeks and hold it for a few seconds, then release. Do this 10 times. Another exercise is - smile as broadly as you can and place your fingers on the top of your cheekbones. Push down the cheekbones with your fingers for 10 seconds. Repeat this 5 times.Image: Getty/ Representative Image[/caption]