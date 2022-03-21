Here’s How You Can Nail The Perfect Pose To Strengthen Your Pelvic Muscles

There are several benefits of performing yoga asanas and incorporating yoga in one’s life. Apart from the long-term health benefits that yoga offers, this age-old practice helps in relieving stress and pain while improving our postures. But more often than not we fail to ace yoga asanas, sometimes even the simple-looking ones. One of these simple-looking yoga asanas is Malasana.

Even though Malasana looks simple and an easy task for beginners, that is not the case for all and it can only be aced with time and practice. Malasana is a deep squatting pose in which one has to balance on their knees. In the initial stages of performing Malasana, it is observed that either the knees are not spread wide apart properly or the toes are not pointing outwards.

Yoga trainer Anushka Parwani, who trains several Bollywood celebrities, recently shared a video on her Instagram handle, helping and guiding people on how to ace Malasana. Anushka shared step by step instructions. At the beginning of her video, she can be seen standing with her legs wide apart and hands folded and toes pointing outwards. In the next step, she sat on her knees, spread as widely as possible. Anushka emphasizes that the heels should stay on the floor throughout. She added that if the heels start coming off the ground while sitting in Malasana, the asana can be performed against a wall for better support.

Check out Anushka Parwani’s tips on nailing the Malasana pose here:

Yoga trainer Anushka Parwani also shared the benefits of Malasana in her caption and explained what Malasana actually means. She wrote that Malasana is a term widely used for various asanas and exercise that requires you to squat deeply. She further added that this asana helps in opening your hip muscles and has many benefits for the lower back and digestive systems. Malasana is especially beneficial to women as this asana aids to strengthen the pelvic muscles, which naturally helps a woman’s body for normal delivery. Malasana also helps in managing PCOS, wrote Anushka Parwani.

