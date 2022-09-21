Here's How You Can Offer Your Child The Goodness of Almond Milk

Children need more nutrition than full-grown adults as they are in the brain and physical development stage. It is a challenge to meet the nutrition requirement of children, who throw tantrums and are selective when it comes to their diet.

Vegetables, fruit and milk are not among the favourites of children, making it difficult for parents to ensure that they are growing healthily. It is important to note that nowadays, milk condiments such as flavoured powders are so prevalent in the market that it has become increasingly popular to make the milk tastier rather than healthier.

A great way to add taste to milk and make it healthier simultaneously is by adding dry fruits and nuts to it. Almonds are a great choice to do so. This helps them complete their daily calcium requirement which is needed to strengthen and grow their bones.

Top showsha video

Preparation:

To prepare almond milk, roast some almonds. Then grind them finely in a mixer grinder. Heat the milk in a pan and add some saffron to it. Make sure you don’t turn the stove off until the milk boils. Then remove the milk from the stove. Mix some nutmeg powder and turmeric in the milk and then add the prepared almond powder. Add a small amount of chocolate powder (or any other flavour that your kid likes) and mix it well.

Store this milk and give it to your child at regular intervals. This ensures that the child enjoys the benefits of turmeric, kesar, almonds, nutmeg, and milk in one drink and they won’t even hesitate to taste it due to the added flavoured powder.

Benefits

According to Healthline, there are innumerable benefits of almond milk:

Helps in weight gain

Contains less amount of carbohydrates

Rich in vitamins and minerals such as calcium

Rich in potassium

Beneficial for the skin

Essential to keep the heart healthy

Warning: please ensure that your child does not suffer from nut allergies.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here