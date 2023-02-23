Here’s How You Can Order Home-Style Food at Rs.89 From Zomato

On Wednesday, the online food delivery business Zomato introduced Zomato Everyday, a service that offers fresh, inexpensive meals that are prepared by real home chefs. According to the platform, Zomato Everyday is presently only offered in a few locations in Gurugram, with fresh meals starting at just Rs 89.

“Experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps. With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home,” Deepinder Goyal, Zomato Founder and CEO, was quoted as saying by IANS.Zomato said the food partners will collaborate with the home chefs to serve wholesome food.

Introducing Zomato Everyday - experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps. With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home. ❤️ Read more here: https://t.co/y3FzSFBETE#ZomatoEveryday — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 22, 2023

“Simply browse the menu, customise your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes,” the company said in a statement.

Zomato claims that this is a big opportunity that is now mostly untapped in a market like India.

“Our food partners collaborate with the home-chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes. By using only the finest ingredients, the food not only tastes delicious, but every dish is of the highest quality. And with Zomato, ordering is a breeze – simply browse the menu, customize your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes,” Zomato said in a blog post.

In its Q3 FY23 results, Zomato stated that it was reworking its Zomato Instant service to concentrate on providing clients with home-style cooked meals at reasonable costs (will be called Zomato Everyday).

Zomato had introduced Zomato Gold, a brand-new membership club, in January. The “On Time Guarantee" is the main selling point of Zomato Gold.

Zomato Everyday: How to Place an Online Meal Order

On your smartphone, download the Zomato app. Start the app. Visit the Explore area after perusing the menu. Under the Everday tab, there are several options for you to choose from.

Make your meals unique.

